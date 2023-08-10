Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Amazon UK lowers the price of the budget Honor Magic 5 Lite making it even more affordable

Deals honor
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK lowers the price of the budget Honor Magic 5 Lite making it even more affordable
We all like high-end, expensive phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and even Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, if you are not a power user and only use your phone to check your socials, browse the web, and make phone calls, then you don't really need a high-end smartphone. You can easily go for a more budget-friendly handset that will let you do all these things without breaking the bank. And now, if you are located in the UK, you can get the awesome budget-friendly Honor Magic 5 Lite at an even more budget-friendly price.

Right now, the 256GB version of this budget phone is available at a sweet 31% discount on Amazon UK. That is £101 saved if you take advantage of this deal.

Honor Magic 5 Lite 256GB: Save £101!

Get the Honor Magic 5 Lite from Amazon UK and save £101. The phone has decent performance and good battery life, and it is a real bargain right now.
£101 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


The Honor Magic 5 Lite may be a budget device, but it's definitely not a slouch. It's 5G capable, which means you will have faster data speeds. Furthermore, the 256GB model packs 8GB of RAM despite its budget-friendly price tag. The phone also comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which can handle everyday tasks such as browsing the web and socials and watching videos with ease. You will even be able to play light games on your Honor Magic 5 Lite. Of course, since the chipset doesn't pack a lot of horsepower, be ready for some stutters when running more demanding tasks.

In addition to that, thanks to its 64 MP main camera on deck, the Honor Magic 5 Lite takes pretty good photos for such a budget phone. Oh, and the phone packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.

The Honor Magic 5 Lite has pretty decent battery life too. Its big 5100mAh battery will easily last you even through more intense days. The phone supports 40W wired charging, which can fill the tank to 50% in around 26 minutes. However, filling the tank to 100% takes nearly two hours.

We must also mention that the Honor Magic 5 Lite supports Google's services, which means you will be able to use Gmail and Google Maps on your new budget phone.

While it's not something glamorous, the Honor Magic 5 Lite is a perfectly capable budget smartphone. Furthermore, it's now even more affordable thanks to Amazon UK's sweet £101 discount. In other words, you should definitely get one right now at a discounted price if you are in the market for a budget phone.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless