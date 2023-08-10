Amazon UK lowers the price of the budget Honor Magic 5 Lite making it even more affordable

Honor Magic 5 Lite 256GB: Save £101! Get the Honor Magic 5 Lite from Amazon UK and save £101. The phone has decent performance and good battery life, and it is a real bargain right now. £101 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

The Honor Magic 5 Lite may be a budget device, but it's definitely not a slouch. It's 5G capable, which means you will have faster data speeds. Furthermore, the 256GB model packs 8GB of RAM despite its budget-friendly price tag. The phone also comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which can handle everyday tasks such as browsing the web and socials and watching videos with ease. You will even be able to play light games on your Honor Magic 5 Lite. Of course, since the chipset doesn't pack a lot of horsepower, be ready for some stutters when running more demanding tasks.In addition to that, thanks to its 64 MP main camera on deck, the Honor Magic 5 Lite takes pretty good photos for such a budget phone. Oh, and the phone packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.The Honor Magic 5 Lite has pretty decent battery life too. Its big 5100mAh battery will easily last you even through more intense days. The phone supports 40W wired charging, which can fill the tank to 50% in around 26 minutes. However, filling the tank to 100% takes nearly two hours.We must also mention that the Honor Magic 5 Lite supports Google's services, which means you will be able to use Gmail and Google Maps on your new budget phone.While it's not something glamorous, the Honor Magic 5 Lite is a perfectly capable budget smartphone. Furthermore, it's now even more affordable thanks to Amazon UK's sweet £101 discount. In other words, you should definitely get one right now at a discounted price if you are in the market for a budget phone.