Amazon UK lowers the price of the budget Honor Magic 5 Lite making it even more affordable
We all like high-end, expensive phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and even Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
However, if you are not a power user and only use your phone to check your socials, browse the web, and make phone calls, then you don't really need a high-end smartphone. You can easily go for a more budget-friendly handset that will let you do all these things without breaking the bank. And now, if you are located in the UK, you can get the awesome budget-friendly Honor Magic 5 Lite at an even more budget-friendly price.
Right now, the 256GB version of this budget phone is available at a sweet 31% discount on Amazon UK. That is £101 saved if you take advantage of this deal.
The Honor Magic 5 Lite may be a budget device, but it's definitely not a slouch. It's 5G capable, which means you will have faster data speeds. Furthermore, the 256GB model packs 8GB of RAM despite its budget-friendly price tag. The phone also comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which can handle everyday tasks such as browsing the web and socials and watching videos with ease. You will even be able to play light games on your Honor Magic 5 Lite. Of course, since the chipset doesn't pack a lot of horsepower, be ready for some stutters when running more demanding tasks.
In addition to that, thanks to its 64 MP main camera on deck, the Honor Magic 5 Lite takes pretty good photos for such a budget phone. Oh, and the phone packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.
The Honor Magic 5 Lite has pretty decent battery life too. Its big 5100mAh battery will easily last you even through more intense days. The phone supports 40W wired charging, which can fill the tank to 50% in around 26 minutes. However, filling the tank to 100% takes nearly two hours.
We must also mention that the Honor Magic 5 Lite supports Google's services, which means you will be able to use Gmail and Google Maps on your new budget phone.
While it's not something glamorous, the Honor Magic 5 Lite is a perfectly capable budget smartphone. Furthermore, it's now even more affordable thanks to Amazon UK's sweet £101 discount. In other words, you should definitely get one right now at a discounted price if you are in the market for a budget phone.
