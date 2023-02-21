Honor Magic 5 visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM ahead of official release
1
There is now less than a week before MWC 2023, which is due to start on February 27 - and this is the time when we expect to see the Honor Magic 5 make its official appearance. The phone is expected to get a global release, and now its appeared on Geekbench, reports MySmartPrice. The listing confirms the phone will sport the latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The listing confirms some of the key specs of the Honor flagship phone ahead of its official release. The phone is listed with model number PGT-AN00. The most important detail that the listing corroborates from earlier expectations is that the Honor Magic 5 will be sporting the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
As you can see in the image, the phone listed here sports 12GB of RAM, plenty for any type of multitasking you'd want on a phone. However, there's also a variant with 8 gigs of RAM that's expected. For now, the phone is likely to be available with up to 256GB of internal storage.
The phone has scored 1411 in single-core and 4584 in multi-core on Geekbench. On average, this is slightly lower than the specifically made for Galaxy 8 Gen 2, which is found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra (for reference, it scores around 1534 and 5009). However, as you may probably know, benchmarks don't necessarily reflect the real-life experience with the phone, and the Honor Magic 5 should be plenty fast as well.
Honor Magic 5 appears on Geekbench sporting 12GB of RAM
The listing confirms some of the key specs of the Honor flagship phone ahead of its official release. The phone is listed with model number PGT-AN00. The most important detail that the listing corroborates from earlier expectations is that the Honor Magic 5 will be sporting the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
The SoC is codenamed Kalama with a prime CPU core clocked at 3.19GHz. It also features four performance cores at 2.8GHz and three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz.
As you can see in the image, the phone listed here sports 12GB of RAM, plenty for any type of multitasking you'd want on a phone. However, there's also a variant with 8 gigs of RAM that's expected. For now, the phone is likely to be available with up to 256GB of internal storage.
The phone has scored 1411 in single-core and 4584 in multi-core on Geekbench. On average, this is slightly lower than the specifically made for Galaxy 8 Gen 2, which is found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra (for reference, it scores around 1534 and 5009). However, as you may probably know, benchmarks don't necessarily reflect the real-life experience with the phone, and the Honor Magic 5 should be plenty fast as well.
The Honor Magic 5 will come with Android 13 out of the box, with Magic UI on top of it. So far, other details of this phone are still unavailable, apart from the fact that it is expected to launch on February 27. Then, we'll know the price and the availability of the device as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: