Honor Magic 3 series out to prove camera design symmetry possible





All three have 6.76" 1344p high refresh displays and are powered by the Snapdragon 888 system on a chip, ready to take on the West when the phones are released outside of China with Google's apps on board later in the year.





Honor Magic 3 Pro/Plus camera and display specs





Starting with the most important development of the Magic 3 series, their new "Eye of the Muse" camera set, we'd have to give it to the engineering and design teams for not tucking the rich kit in a camera island at the top left corner of the rear.





The Magic 3 phones show that a centered and symmetrical camera placement is perfectly possible, unlike the lazy designs of the Apple-Samsung duopoly, or most everyone else, for that matter.









To top it all off, the Magic 3 Pro/Plus models feature one of the largest phone camera sensors, a custom Sony IMX 707Y affair, while the Plus, in particular, fills the quad camera Muse circle on the back with a complete set of top-notch camera hardware:





50MP main wide camera (custom Sony IMX 707Y 1/1.28-inch with Full Pixel Octa Phase Detection (PD)

64MP ultrawide camera

64MP monochrome camera

64MP 3.5x telephoto periscope camera



Coupled with the new AI shenanigans and the first IMAX phone camera certification, the Honor 3 Magic Pro series is ready to take over your media duties. The HDR10-certified, 120Hz refresh displays are of the curved nature, and there is a nice Ceramic version of the Pro Plus, as well as eco leather ones for the series.





The Pro+ also comes with a NanoShield display cover glass that is supposedly stronger than anything currently on the market but we'll have to wait for the drop tests to pass judgment.









Honor Magic 3 Pro/Plus price, colors, and release date



Honor Magic 3 price: 899 EUR (256GB)

Honor Magic 3 Pro price: 1099 EUR (256GB)

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ price: 1499 EUR (512GB)





Honor Magic 3 comes in Golden Hour and Blue Hour synthetic leather finishes, in addition to Black and White. The Magic 3 Pro is in Golden Hour, Black and White colors, while the top Magic 3 Pro+ dog comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.









Powered by a 4600mAh battery, the Honor Magic 3 Series also offers superfast charging with a 66W brick or 50W wireless charging coil, as well as reverse wireless charging to top off your accessories.





These are the fastest charging specs this side of Xiaomi's 120W charger on the newly announced Mi Mix 4 , so we can't wait to test them when Honor releases the Magic 3, 3 Pro, and 3 Pro+ globally at an exact date yet to be disclosed.

The new Honor Magic Series includes the HONOR Magic3, HONOR Magic3 Pro and HONOR Magic3 Pro+ (yep, that's how they write'em) and focus on photographic as well as design excellence.