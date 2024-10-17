Honor launches top-tier tablet with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset
Honor’s new GT Pro tablet feels like a decent flagship alternative. Although the slate doesn’t use Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it does come with something very close, namely the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.
But that’s not even the best thing about Honor’s new tablet. The GT Pro boasts an incredible 12.3-inch OLED display with 3K (3000 x 1920 pixels) resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Honor claims the tablet’s screen supports up to 1,600 nits.
When it comes to hardware, the GT Pro is a pretty solid choice for those in the market for a powerful tablet. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is quite decent performance-wise, and the 16GB RAM complementing the CPU helps a lot too.
Of course, there are cheaper versions of the tablet available like 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB models. Speaking of which, the Honor GT Pro has only been introduced in China for the moment, but we expect the tablet to go global at some point in the coming weeks.
As far as the price goes, the cheaper model sells for the equivalent of $350, while the most expensive one costs $465. According to the listing on Honor’s webstore, the GT Pro will hit shelves on October 22, but pre-orders are already up for those who want to get it as early as possible.
One thing that’s worth noting is that the GT Pro features support for the Magic-Pencil 3 stylus, but you’ll have to buy the accessory separately since it doesn’t come with the tablet. Unfortunately, this usually sells for around $100 / €100, so make sure you absolutely need on since it’s a pretty big investment.
To top it all off, the tablet features quad speakers with IMAX Enhanced support, so the entertainment experience seems to be completely covered. This is running on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, but it’s safe to assume Honor will be upgrading this to Android 15 sometime next year.
It’s also worth mentioning that Honor’s tablet packs 512GB internal storage, as well as a 40,000 mm2 heat sink part inside that will keep the GT Pro cool during long gameplay sessions.
