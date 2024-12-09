Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Honor to launch new high-end smartphone on December 16

Earlier today, Honor confirmed it will launch a new GT series smartphone next week. The new phone will be simply named Honor GT and will follow in the footsteps of another GT branded phone, Honor 90 GT.

The new Honor GT will be officially introduced in China on December 16. The phone is already available for reservations on Honor’s online store in China, so there’s little info that we don’t yet know about it.

Customers in China who are considering the Honor GT have multiple choices at their disposal since the phone comes in three different colors – Ice Crystal White, Phantom Black, and Aurora Green, as well as several memory variants: 12 / 256 GB, 12 / 512 GB, 16 / 512 GB, and 16 GB / 1 TB.

Unfortunately, one of the most important aspects about the Honor GT hasn’t been revealed yet, so we’ll have to wait until next week to learn how much the phone will actually cost.

Honor hasn’t yet confirmed much about the phone’s specs, but reliable tipster Digital Chat Station provided us with a bunch of information. For starters, the Honor GT boasts a 1.5K LTPS OLED display and a larger battery with support for 100W wired fast charging speeds.

The dual-camera system visible in the official pictures includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a dual-tone flash, but the size of the second camera remains a mystery.

More importantly, Honor GT is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which will turn it into a real flagship. Also, the phone will run on MagicOS 9.0, so customers won’t really have to wait for Android 15.

There’s no telling whether or not the Honor GT will be released globally, and there’s little chance that the Chinese handset maker will clarify this during the phone’s launch event in China.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

