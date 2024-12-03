Honor launches the budget-friendly EarBuds X8 and promises up to 40 hours of playback
If you don't like spending a ton of money on earbuds, you're not alone: there's a market for budget-friendly earplugs – and some of them are actually good!
Honor is the latest brand that launches a new pair of affordable headphones – they're called the EarBuds X8. These wireless earbuds went live alongside the Honor 300 series which was presented in the beginning of December in China.
Anyway, back to Honor’s EarBuds X8 – the company says these deliver a premium audio experience with a 10mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm, earning them the prestigious Golden Ear Product Certification from the China Electronic Audio Industry Association.
The earbuds offer an impressive battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge, which can extend to 40 hours when paired with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge provides an additional 3 hours of playback. Users can further enhance their listening experience with four EQ sound effects optimized for different music genres.
The EarBuds X8 should not be confused with the Oppo Find X8 series – a smartphone line that, too, went live recently. Personally, I'm sick of the naming conventions these days. Everything is so confusing, bloated, and tongue-twisting. I'm calling for order, but I guess I'll have to wait (and wait, and wait) for that day to come.
They boast a lightweight design of just 3.8 grams per earbud, which is not bad all – this sounds like comfort for longer listening sessions. With an IP54 rating, they are resistant to dust and water splashes, though don't swim with them. Just saying.
Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the EarBuds X8 provide stable connectivity and support SBC and AAC codecs, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device smart connections. Advanced features like touch controls and AI-powered noise reduction for calls add to their functionality. Available now in China, the EarBuds X8 are priced competitively at 299 yuan (approximately $41). Cool price, if you ask me!
