Honor introduces two pairs of very cheap earbuds
Honor made headlines this week with its new AI-centric smartphones, the 200 and 200 Pro, which were introduced in China just a couple of days ago. But these are not the only products the company announced during the Honor 200 series launch event.
Two pairs of earbuds, the Earbuds X7 and Earbuds A, have been launched in China along with the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro phones (via GSMArena). Although these are very affordable, both pairs of earbuds seem very decent specs-wise, at least on paper.
Honor’s new earbuds promise to offer up to 9 hours of playback and an additional 31 hours of battery life with the charging cases. In fact, the size of the charging case seems to be the only thing that differentiates the Earbuds X7 and Earbuds A, aside from the color options.
Speaking of which, the Earbuds X7 are available in green and white for the equivalent of just $40, while the Earbuds A come in blue and white colors and sell for $25. Both pairs of earbuds should be available for purchase in China beginning May 31.
For starters, the Earbuds X7 and Earbuds A pack 10mm dynamic drivers and HiFi 5 DSP (digital signal processor), which combines AI acceleration with enhanced processing capability for higher audio quality. Also, both feature IP54 rating (water and dust protection).
