The Honor 90 has the looks, the power, and now, a £100 more budget-friendly price on Amazon UK

HONOR 90: Save £100! Amazon UK is currently selling the HONOR 90 at a sweet £100 discount. The phone has solid mid-range performance and awesome battery life. It's a real bargain, especially for someone on a budget.

Under the hood of the Honor 90, you'll find a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The phone has solid mid-range performance, so day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and streaming videos should be a breeze with this one. You should also be able to play light games on this bad boy but note that there could be stutters here and there when pushed to the limit.In terms of cameras, the Honor 90 sounds pretty impressive on paper. It sports a huge 200 MP main shooter and a 50 MP snapper for selfies. However, like most mid-rangers out there, the cameras take good-looking photos as long as there is plenty of light. But when the lighting is less than stellar, your photos will likely lack detail. As for video recordings, both cameras can shoot clips at 4K at 30fps.The Honor 90 may not be a camera champ, but this handsome fella is definitely strong in the battery department. Its 5000 mAh on deck gives it an all-day battery life, even with more intense usage. On top of that, the phone supports fast 66W wired charging.With solid performance, awesome battery life, so-so cameras, and now an even more budget-friendly price tag, the Honor 90 sounds like a phone worthy of your hard-earned cash, especially at its current price. So, don't waste any more time and treat yourself to a new Honor 90 for less now!