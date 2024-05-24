Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Honor 200 series specs leak ahead of next week’s launch

The 200 and 200 Pro are Honor’s first smartphones to ship with MagicOS 8.0 and a bunch of AI-powered features. The Chinese company revealed earlier this week that both phones will be introduced in Europe on June 12, but they will initially be launched in China on May 27.

Apart from the fact that the 200 and 200 Pro will be the company’s first phones to adopt its new AI architecture, Honor didn’t really reveal anything about the upcoming devices.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait until next week to learn more about the Honor 200 and 200 Pro. The full specs sheet of both phones has just been leaked (via The Tech Outlook), so if you don’t mind us spoiling things for you, keep reading.

Let’s start with the vanilla model, which will be slightly cheaper and less powerful. It appears that the Honor 200 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 4,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, the phone features a decent dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX906) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In the front, the Honor 200 packs an impressive 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

More importantly, Honor 200 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, as well as a massive 5,200 mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro boasts a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with the same specs, and a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Although the device will be powered by a similar 5,200 mAh battery, this one has support for 66W wireless charging in addition to 100W wired charging.

Additionally, the 200 Pro comes with the same dual camera configuration, although the phone uses an OmniVision OV50H sensor for the 50-megapixel camera instead. Also, Honor 200 Pro has a second front-facing camera. No word on the price yet, but we’ll learn more next week when the phones will be launched in China.
