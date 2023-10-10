HomePod and HomePod mini gain new Apple TV feature

more clearly hear what is being said over the effects, actions, and music in a movie or TV show

Apple is further improving the HomePod family with a brand-new feature that was originally introduced with tvOS 17 last month. Dubbed “Enhance Dialogue,” the new feature is supposed to make it easier to hear the dialog in TV shows and movies.Spotted by Sigmund Judge and reported by 9to5mac , Apple TV Enhance Dialogue is now making its way to HomePod (2018) and HomePod mini via the tvOS 17.1 update.Previously, Apple TV Enhance Dialogue was exclusive to HomePod (2nd Generation) while paired with an Apple TV 4K. However, the latest tvOS 17.1 update expands the availability of the feature to older HomePod models.According to Apple , with Enhance Dialogue, those who own both an Apple TV and a HomePod will be able to “.”It’s a nifty feature that won’t replace the quality of a soundbar, but it does offer similar audio perks for those who can’t afford a decent one or simply want to remain loyal to Apple’s products.