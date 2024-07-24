Parents are helping HMD co-create the perfect phone for children
In a surprising turn of events, HMD announced a new project that involves co-creating a new phone with parents, to combat the impact of smartphone use and social apps on their children's mental wellbeing.
The new phone is being created as an alternative to a smartphone. It’s meant to give parents control over their child’s screen time and social media use. The Finnish company says that it’s determined to tackle this issue with a wide range of devices, including a new phone, and wants parents to be part of the process.
Beginning this week, HMD is seeking to work with parents to co-create the perfect phone for children, as well as other solutions that will hopefully serve as a viable alternative to a smartphone.
The Finnish phone manufacturer hopes that the new device that’s co-creating with parents will appeal to Generation Z “who have embraced the digital detox space.” HMD has already involved a number of experts, campaigners and parent support groups in the project, so a product might be ready in the not-so-distant future.
Furthermore, no less than 70 percent of parents questioned admitted their smartphone-free childhood meant they engaged more with their family. Also, nearly 65 percent of parents questioned said smartphone use negatively impacts their child’s sleep, while 61 percent believe it reduces the amount of physical activity they take.
Starting today, all parents who want to get involved in The Better Phone Project can use the project’s website to sign up.
