HMD Fusion modular smartphone goes on sale in the EU sans the outfits
HMD Fusion | Image credit: HMDHMD was quite proud to introduce a rather niche product last week, the Fusion, a modular smartphone that allows users to purchase different covers to upgrade it to fit their needs.
The phone wasn’t available for purchase last week, but many customers in the EU can now pick it up if they want to check out an interesting piece of technology. The Fusion comes in two versions based on the amount of memory:
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage - €270
- 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage - €300
Now, the problem is that none of the outfits that HMD said customers will be able to purchase for their Fusion have hit shelves yet. These outfits are interchangeable covers that add new features to the phone such as wireless charging, but we have yet to learn more about these.
Another interesting thing that HMD announced last week is that people will be able to 3D print their own cover designs by using the company’s Development Toolkit, which is already available for download.
HMD predicts that the first outfits for the Fusion will go on sale sometime in Q4 2024, but an exact release date seems to be out of the question. That means that you’ll be stuck with your vanilla HMD Fusion for a few more months.
Speaking of HMD Fusion, this is a standard mid-entry phone that’s powered by a rather underwhelming Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. As mentioned earlier, the phone packs either 6/128GB or 8/256GB RAM.
On the back, the Fusion features a 108-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a 50-megapixel selfie snapper. The device drains energy from a larger 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. Finally, the HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
