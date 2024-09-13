Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

HMD Fusion modular smartphone goes on sale in the EU sans the outfits

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
HMD Fusion
HMD Fusion | Image credit: HMD
HMD was quite proud to introduce a rather niche product last week, the Fusion, a modular smartphone that allows users to purchase different covers to upgrade it to fit their needs.

The phone wasn’t available for purchase last week, but many customers in the EU can now pick it up if they want to check out an interesting piece of technology. The Fusion comes in two versions based on the amount of memory:

  • 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage - €270
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage - €300

Now, the problem is that none of the outfits that HMD said customers will be able to purchase for their Fusion have hit shelves yet. These outfits are interchangeable covers that add new features to the phone such as wireless charging, but we have yet to learn more about these.

Another interesting thing that HMD announced last week is that people will be able to 3D print their own cover designs by using the company’s Development Toolkit, which is already available for download.

HMD predicts that the first outfits for the Fusion will go on sale sometime in Q4 2024, but an exact release date seems to be out of the question. That means that you’ll be stuck with your vanilla HMD Fusion for a few more months.

Speaking of HMD Fusion, this is a standard mid-entry phone that’s powered by a rather underwhelming Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. As mentioned earlier, the phone packs either 6/128GB or 8/256GB RAM.

On the back, the Fusion features a 108-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a 50-megapixel selfie snapper. The device drains energy from a larger 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. Finally, the HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

Google News may be working on a redesign to its 'Home' tab
Google News may be working on a redesign to its 'Home' tab
Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
Verizon to layoff nearly 5,000 employees while writing off close to $2 billion during Q3
Verizon to layoff nearly 5,000 employees while writing off close to $2 billion during Q3
Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro get leaked in high-resolution renders, launch date revealed
Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro get leaked in high-resolution renders, launch date revealed
AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature receives FDA approval
AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature receives FDA approval
Gemini Live's AI experience is so amazing, you'll think that you've been talking to a person
Gemini Live's AI experience is so amazing, you'll think that you've been talking to a person
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless