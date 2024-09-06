HMD Fusion is a new modular smartphone coming soon to the US
HMD Fusion | Image credit: HMDProject Fusion was announced for the first time early this year at MWC (Mobile World Congress), but HMD didn’t offer any additional details about its new technological endeavor.
The project was teased again back in April, but once again HMD was pretty scarce with information about what it’s all about. Fast forward several months and the Finnish company has finally taken the wraps off what it previously called Project Fusion.
Unveiled today at IFA 2024, the HMD Fusion is the company’s take on the modular smartphone. Judging by HMD’s claims, the Fusion is the ultimate customizable smartphone. Thanks to a series of interchangeable outfits that will be launched later this year, the HMD Fusion can be customized to your personal style or of the functionality one needs.
And the best part is that the HMD Fusion costs just £200 / €250. Although the smartphone will initially be available for purchase in Europe, HMD is expected to bring it to the US too where it will cost $300.
The base model has pretty unimpressive specs, so I’d be more interested to learn how much these “interchangeable outfits” will cost. In any case, those who pay the €250 / $300 base price will get a entry-level smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 4/6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.
Also, the smartphone sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone packs a 108-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
HMD Fusion is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support and runs on Android 14 right out of the box.
In addition to launching this fully customizable smartphone, HMD announced that it will release a software and hardware developer kit that will allow people to customize their own phone and create new use cases.
