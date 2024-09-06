30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

HMD Fusion is a new modular smartphone coming soon to the US

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
HMD Fusion
HMD Fusion | Image credit: HMD
Project Fusion was announced for the first time early this year at MWC (Mobile World Congress), but HMD didn’t offer any additional details about its new technological endeavor.

The project was teased again back in April, but once again HMD was pretty scarce with information about what it’s all about. Fast forward several months and the Finnish company has finally taken the wraps off what it previously called Project Fusion.

Unveiled today at IFA 2024, the HMD Fusion is the company’s take on the modular smartphone. Judging by HMD’s claims, the Fusion is the ultimate customizable smartphone. Thanks to a series of interchangeable outfits that will be launched later this year, the HMD Fusion can be customized to your personal style or of the functionality one needs.

And the best part is that the HMD Fusion costs just £200 / €250. Although the smartphone will initially be available for purchase in Europe, HMD is expected to bring it to the US too where it will cost $300.

The base model has pretty unimpressive specs, so I’d be more interested to learn how much these “interchangeable outfits” will cost. In any case, those who pay the €250 / $300 base price will get a entry-level smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 4/6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.

Also, the smartphone sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone packs a 108-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

HMD Fusion is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support and runs on Android 14 right out of the box.

In addition to launching this fully customizable smartphone, HMD announced that it will release a software and hardware developer kit that will allow people to customize their own phone and create new use cases.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless