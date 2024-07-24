HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series
Up Next:
HMD revealed last week plans to launch two new mid-range smartphones in India: Crest and Crest Max. Although the Finnish handset maker teased the Crest series, it didn’t offer details about the launch these phones beyond just “soon.”
Earlier today, HMD confirmed on Twitter that the Crest series will be officially introduced on July 25. There’s not much to talk about the new Crest phones, despite the fact that an official website is already up and running.
Also, reports claim that these aren’t just rebranded versions of HMD’s Pulse series, which means that there’s a slight chance that these phones will eventually make it to India at some point.
Since the HMD Crest Max has already been spotted on Geekbench, we know the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T760 processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 8GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 14 and features 5G support.
Both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and HMD’s official website.
Earlier today, HMD confirmed on Twitter that the Crest series will be officially introduced on July 25. There’s not much to talk about the new Crest phones, despite the fact that an official website is already up and running.
Interestingly enough, the Crest and Crest Max will be HMD’s first smartphones exclusively launched in India. They were originally called Arrow, but due to legal issues, HMD decided to rename them to Crest and Crest Max.
Also, reports claim that these aren’t just rebranded versions of HMD’s Pulse series, which means that there’s a slight chance that these phones will eventually make it to India at some point.
HMD Crest series reveal date | Image credits: HMD India
Since the HMD Crest Max has already been spotted on Geekbench, we know the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T760 processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 8GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 14 and features 5G support.
In related news, HMD India has already revealed that Bollywood actess Sanya Malhotra will be the brand ambassador for the Crest series.
We are delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra to the Human Mobile Devices family. Sanya is a truly unique talent, her ability to repeatedly deliver strong performances on-screen, yet a rare ability to express herself on various social platforms with a variety of engaging content aligns perfectly with our ways of consumer engagement. Her appeal to a diverse, style-conscious young audience mirrors our commitment to deliver mobile experiences that are not just technologically advanced but also a true expression of personal style.
Both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and HMD’s official website.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: