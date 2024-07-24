Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series

By
0comments
HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series
HMD revealed last week plans to launch two new mid-range smartphones in India: Crest and Crest Max. Although the Finnish handset maker teased the Crest series, it didn’t offer details about the launch these phones beyond just “soon.”

Earlier today, HMD confirmed on Twitter that the Crest series will be officially introduced on July 25. There’s not much to talk about the new Crest phones, despite the fact that an official website is already up and running.

Interestingly enough, the Crest and Crest Max will be HMD’s first smartphones exclusively launched in India. They were originally called Arrow, but due to legal issues, HMD decided to rename them to Crest and Crest Max.

Also, reports claim that these aren’t just rebranded versions of HMD’s Pulse series, which means that there’s a slight chance that these phones will eventually make it to India at some point.

HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series
HMD Crest series reveal date | Image credits: HMD India

Since the HMD Crest Max has already been spotted on Geekbench, we know the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T760 processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 8GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 14 and features 5G support.

In related news, HMD India has already revealed that Bollywood actess Sanya Malhotra will be the brand ambassador for the Crest series.

We are delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra to the Human Mobile Devices family. Sanya is a truly unique talent, her ability to repeatedly deliver strong performances on-screen, yet a rare ability to express herself on various social platforms with a variety of engaging content aligns perfectly with our ways of consumer engagement. Her appeal to a diverse, style-conscious young audience mirrors our commitment to deliver mobile experiences that are not just technologically advanced but also a true expression of personal style.


Both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and HMD’s official website.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29
T-Mobile formally announces intention to swallow another company
T-Mobile formally announces intention to swallow another company
Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11
Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless