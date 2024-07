HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series

HMD Crest series reveal date | Image credits: HMD India

Both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and HMD’s official website. Since the HMD Crest Max has already been spotted on Geekbench, we know the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T760 processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 8GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 14 and features 5G support.In related news, HMD India has already revealed that Bollywood actess Sanya Malhotra will be the brand ambassador for the Crest series.Both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and HMD’s official website.

HMD revealed last week plans to launch two new mid-range smartphones in India: Crest and Crest Max. Although the Finnish handset maker teased the Crest series, it didn’t offer details about the launch these phones beyond just “soon.”Earlier today, HMD confirmed on Twitter that the Crest series will be officially introduced on July 25. There’s not much to talk about the new Crest phones, despite the fact that an official website is already up and running.Interestingly enough, the Crest and Crest Max will be HMD’s first smartphones exclusively launched in India. They were originally called Arrow, but due to legal issues, HMD decided to rename them to Crest and Crest Max.Also, reports claim that these aren’t just rebranded versions of HMD’s Pulse series, which means that there’s a slight chance that these phones will eventually make it to India at some point.