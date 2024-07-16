HMD to launch two new Crest series phones soon
Although HMD might be done with making Nokia phones, it will continue to launch new handsets under its own brand. Despite the fact that the HMD brand isn’t nearly as popular as Nokia, the Finnish company hopes to gain a foothold on various emerging markets to enable its business to grow.
That said, HMD plans to introduce two new budget-friendly smartphones in India, one of Nokia’s biggest markets. The new devices are called Crest and Crest Max, but that’s all we know about them so far.
HMD has already gone live with an official webpage for the Crest series, but there’s nothing in there that could shed light on the actual devices. Nokia/HMD fans are invited to register with their email addresses for more information about Crest and Crest Max.
These phones will be introduced in India, but it’s unclear if HMD will bring it to other markets later on. But that shouldn’t be an issue for the rest of the world since HMD seems to have a relatively solid number of devices incoming.
The Crest and Crest Max will be HMD’s first smartphones exclusively launched in India. They were originally called Arrow, but due to legal issues, HMD decided to rename them to Crest and Crest Max.
Although we don’t know anything about their specs, it’s safe to say that these aren’t just rebranded versions of the HMD Pulse series. The Crest and Crest Max are rumored to be completely different phones design-wise, featuring more powerful specs, 5G support, and improved camera specs.
HMD brought the first Nokia branded devices in 2016 and announced last year it will start releasing phones under its own brand. The Finnish company sold about 400 million handsets as of 2023 and it’s the second largest company based on the number of features phones sold.
