HMD’s very pink Barbie clamshell is coming to the US in October

Advertised as a device meant to offer customers the choice of taking a vacation from their smartphones, the Barbie Phone doesn’t feature any advanced features. However, the presentation is top-notch and if HMD decides to run a strong marketing campaign in the US, this could become very popular among teens.Specs-wise, the clamshell offers just the basics. It sports a 2.8-inch internal display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, and a 1.77-inch external display. It packs 64MB RAM and 128MB storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card.

HMD Barbie Phone comes with two extra cases | Image credits: HMD

It has an underwhelming VGA camera with LED flash, Bluetooth support, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Barbie Phone is powered by a 1,450 mAh battery that should last you for many days.HMD fans outside of the United States can already purchase the Barbie Phone for €129 / £99, but keep in mind that this isn’t available everywhere, so make sure to check your local HMD website.