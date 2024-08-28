HMD’s very pink Barbie clamshell is coming to the US in October
Officially unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), HMD’s Barbie phone was introduced earlier today. The result of the collaboration between HMD and Mattel, the Barbie Phone will be available for pre-order in the US starting September 23.
As far as the price goes, customers will be able to pick up this feature phone for just $129 via HMD’s online store. The Barbie Phone comes unlocked, which means it works on all three major US wireless networks. It’s also set to hit shelves on October 1.
Advertised as a device meant to offer customers the choice of taking a vacation from their smartphones, the Barbie Phone doesn’t feature any advanced features. However, the presentation is top-notch and if HMD decides to run a strong marketing campaign in the US, this could become very popular among teens.
Specs-wise, the clamshell offers just the basics. It sports a 2.8-inch internal display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, and a 1.77-inch external display. It packs 64MB RAM and 128MB storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card.
It has an underwhelming VGA camera with LED flash, Bluetooth support, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Barbie Phone is powered by a 1,450 mAh battery that should last you for many days.
While the Barbie Phone is a simple dumb phone, it comes with a bunch of accessories, including two extra back covers, a beaded lanyard with attachable charms, stickers, and a pink charger.
HMD Barbie Phone | Image credits: HMD
HMD Barbie Phone comes with two extra cases | Image credits: HMD
HMD fans outside of the United States can already purchase the Barbie Phone for €129 / £99, but keep in mind that this isn’t available everywhere, so make sure to check your local HMD website.
