HMD is making a Barbie-themed phone, launch confirmed for late August

HMD recently introduced its Crest series in India, but the Finnish company has another surprise for its fans. In a surprising turn of events, HMD revealed plans to launch a Barbie-themed phone next month.

The Barbie-branded phone will be launched on August 28, but apart from that, there’s little to no information about the device. A teaser posted by HMD on its Twitter account shows a part of the phone’s front side, along with the “Barbie loves HMD” tagline written on someone’s nails.

Some point out that the Barbie phone could be just a rebranded version of the Nokia 2660 Flip, a feature phone that HMD launched back in 2022 and is available in Pink, among other colors.

HMD's upcoming Barbie phone | Image credits: HMD

If the assumption proves to be correct and the upcoming HMD Barbie phone is just a rebranded Nokia 2660 Flip, then the specs will probably be the same. This means that the phone will feature a 2.8-inch internal display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution and a 1.77-inch secondary display.

Just like the Nokia 2660 Flip, the HMD Barbie feature phone could be powered by the same Unisoc T107 processor, which won’t be a surprise in the slightest considering HMD’s love for Unisoc.

Let’s not forget that besides the Skyline, all HMD’s recent smartphones are using Unisoc chipsets, a decision probably meant to keep the price on the low side.

As far as the camera goes, the Nokia 2660 Flip comes with an underwhelming VGA main camera. On the bright side, the feature phone packs 48MB RAM, 128MB internal storage, and microSD card slot memory expansion.

Nokia 2660 Flip | Image credits: HMD

Last but not least, Nokia 2660 Flip features a removable 1,450 mAh battery, wireless FM radio support, Bluetooth 4.2, and microUSB 2.0.

Although HMD might change some of Barbie’s specs to make it stand out from the Nokia 2660 Flip, the differences might be minimal. But we’ll probably know more about HMD’s Barbie-themed phone long before the device’s August 28 launch, so stay tuned for more.
Cosmin Vasile
