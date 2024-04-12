Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Hiding the blue checkmark on X will no longer be an option

By
Apps
Hiding the blue checkmark on X will no longer be an option
Since buying Twitter and transforming it into X, Elon Musk and his team have been busy rolling out a bunch of new features such as video and audio calls or job listings, subscription plans, and other updates over the past year. Now, they're making another change, though it's a smaller one this time.

Tech media outlet Engadget reported that X will soon stop letting users hide their blue verification checkmarks, whether they're paying for a premium account or not. The app began telling users that the option to hide their checkmarks in X Premium will be removed soon.


This update follows a move where X started giving blue checkmarks to "influential" users who have at least 2,500 followers and subscribe to a premium plan.

Elon Musk says this change is supposed to be a perk, but not everyone's happy about it. Some users, especially those who were already verified before, don't like the blue badge popping up on their profiles because it might look like they're paying for something that used to be free.

Originally, the blue checkmark was a way to show an account was officially verified and belonged to a public figure like a celebrity, politician, or journalist. It was free and based on certain criteria.
 
Under Musk, this checkmark became part of the X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) package, meaning anyone who pays for it gets one. This has caused some backlash because it made verification seem like something you could buy, lowering its value. This could be why the option to hide the checkmark was originally included.

Despite the reasons users might have for wanting to hide it, X is moving forward with removing the ability to do so. This update is still rolling out, so it might not be visible on all accounts just yet.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless