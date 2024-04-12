Hiding the blue checkmark on X will no longer be an option

BREAKING: #X seems to be removing the ability to hide the verification checkmark! pic.twitter.com/1Kn2OU4puj — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 11, 2024







Elon Musk says this change is supposed to be a perk, but not everyone's happy about it. Some users, especially those who were already verified before, don't like the blue badge popping up on their profiles because it might look like they're paying for something that used to be free.



Originally, the blue checkmark was a way to show an account was officially verified and belonged to a public figure like a celebrity, politician, or journalist. It was free and based on certain criteria.



Under Musk, this checkmark became part of the X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) package, meaning anyone who pays for it gets one. This has caused some backlash because it made verification seem like something you could buy, lowering its value. This could be why the option to hide the checkmark was originally included.

This update follows a move where X started giving blue checkmarks to "influential" users who have at least 2,500 followers and subscribe to a premium plan.Despite the reasons users might have for wanting to hide it, X is moving forward with removing the ability to do so. This update is still rolling out, so it might not be visible on all accounts just yet.