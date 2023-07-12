Here’s how to win a not-for-sale Google Pixel Fold Hip Hop edition
Bring it on: compete in a contest for the chance to win a limited edition Google Pixel Fold, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop! There are only 400 of these and they are not for sale.
Back in June 2023, Google showed off quite the bijou – an exclusive device, produced in only 400 pieces. The motive was the 50th anniversary of the Hip Hop genre (Google acknowledges its ‘birthday’ to be in the summer of 1973, when DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam in The Bronx, NY). The limited edition Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian color, with a stylish laser engraving on the camera bezel that reads ‘Hip Hop 50’. The device is part of a #GiftFromGoogle bundle, but more on that later. Let’s talk about how you can try and win one.
The rules of the contest are very simple, but you have to put effort and originality into it. Here’s the original tweet, posted by the US Google Pixel team (residents of other countries need not apply), setting how to participate:
Basically, it needs to be a photo of yourself, dressed in such a fashion that you prove the Pixel Fold Hip Hop edition was made exactly for you and nobody else. As you’ve correctly read, the rare phone is not the only prize. The bundle comes along with a Pixel Watch, a Pixel Buds Pro pair, a jewelry piece by Simone I. Smith (rapper LL Cool J’s wife) that reads ‘It’s All G’, a vinyl box set from Mass Appeal with several records, as well as a Victrola player and a letter from Google. Wow!
The submission deadline is July 18, so you better get your swag outfit going. On the matter of scoring, 9to5Google provide excellent info: ‘Scoring will be based off how the submission (a) showcases original “fit” (clothing outfit) in a storytelling manner that is inspirational or otherwise creatively entertaining and (b) represents Hip Hop culture (e.g. could include fits that pull inspiration from iconic Hip Hop styles, music videos, album art or red carpet moments).’
This is not the first time Google pays tribute to the Hip Hop genre. Back in 2017, there was an interactive Doodle on the search engine’s front page in honor of the 44th Hip Hop anniversary. Right now it’s available at the Google Doodle blog, should you want to practice your DJ skills with mixing and scratching virtual records.
Where do I apply?
The winner is to be chosen on July 24.
Why is Google acting so ‘G’ all of a sudden?
Things that are NOT allowed: