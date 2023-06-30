You're going to want this limited-edition Pixel Fold set but you can't buy it

Google has produced a limited-edition version of the Pixel Fold that celebrates the 50th-anniversary of Hip Hop. Google decided to produce only 400 limited-edition Pixel Fold units in Obsidian with metallic accents added to the sides and the camera bar. The latter also sports a special 50th anniversary logo. And what's cool is that the suitcase the phone is packaged in is a record player made by Victrola.









#PixelFold#TeamPixel#Giftfromgoogle@GooglePixel_USpic.twitter.com/s5xZeC7aE4 — Courtney Hill (@filmedbyfresh) June 27, 2023

You might be very eager to buy this limited-edition Pixel Fold model but unfortunately, it's not for sale. Instead, Google is handing out the phone, record playing suitcase and all, through its #GiftFromGoogle program. Not only does the box come with the limited edition Pixel Fold and the suitcase record player, it also includes a Pixel Watch, and a pair of Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. The set also comes with "It’s All G" bling and a vinyl box containing five 45 RPM singles from the Mass Appeal label.



We don't know the criteria Google used to select who would receive one of the 400 limited edition Pixel Fold suitcases. But those lucky enough to receive one received the following message from Google. "We had a blast putting together something truly customized just for you, complete with a working Victrola portable record player, custom bling from Simone I. Smith, a Mass Appeal vinyl box set, and our latest collection of Google innovation, including a limited-edition Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Buds and the Google Pixel Watch."

The note also noted that "Simone I. Smith is an incredible jewelry designer, a 17-year cancer survivor, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has witnessed the evolution of Hip Hop first-hand through her husband, LL Cool J. She crafted this piece to pay homage to this transcendent genre of music."







If you are seriously interested in this set, you might want to check eBay every now and then because sets like these sometimes end up on that platform. I know that if I was lucky enough to receive one, I'd never let it go. But that's me.

