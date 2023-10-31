Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is reduced to an impulse-buy through this limited-time deal

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is reduced to an impulse-buy through this unbelievable deal
Want to enjoy rich, room-filling sound in any setting without paying an arm and a leg? In that case, today’s your lucky day! Amazon-owned retailer Woot has prepared a truly epic deal on a popular Bluetooth speaker – the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 – selling it at a massive 68% discount for a limited time! That’s right: you can now get the brand-new Harman Kardon speaker for just $159.99.

Amazon has prepared its own deal on the same Bluetooth speaker, by the way. The latter isn’t as good as the one at Woot, though. On Amazon, you can get the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 at 46% off, which lands the speaker at just under $270. Given that this speaker can typically set you back a hefty $499.95, you’ll to save big no matter which offer you go for.

Save an epic $340 on a new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 at Woot

Save an epic $340 on a new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 at Woot

$340 off (68%)

$159 99

$499 95

Buy at Woot
$340 off (68%)
$159 99
$499 95
Buy at Woot

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8, Black: 46% off on Amazon

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8, Black: 46% off on Amazon

$230 off (46%)

Buy at Amazon
$230 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that Woot’s limited-time deal only lasts another day or until supplies run out. So, you should act fast and get yours before it’s too late if you, like us, feel tempted by the epic 68% markdown. The sold speaker comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

A trusted name in the audio sphere, Harman Kardon’s products rarely disappoint. The Onyx Studio 8 is no exception. This portable speaker is a worthy opponent to the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and for a reason.

Featuring a sleek and eco-friendly design, this bad boy is crafted from recycled materials, combining sustainability and quality. Elegant and beautiful, the Onyx Studio 8 will blend into your home perfectly, giving you superior sound at a reasonable price.

Harman Kardon has equipped its speaker with a 120mm woofer and combined it with a set of 20mm tweeters, giving you loud and crystal-clear audio at all times. The manufacturer integrated self-tuning on deck, too. This feature is quite neat. In essence, it allows the speaker to automatically calibrate the sound to its environment as soon as you turn it on.

Another cool feature is dual pairing, which allows you to connect up to two devices and seamlessly switch between playlists. As for its battery life, the Bluetooth speaker should last about eight hours on a single charge, so you’ll never miss a beat.

Overall, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is a high-quality speaker that may be a bit pricey at its regular price. But this limited-time deal at Woot shaves off an epic 68% off its price tag, making it a great choice even for people on a limited budget. Don’t miss out and get yours while you can.
