Game of the year-winning game Hades coming to iPhone and iPad via Netflix

@cosminvasile
Roguelike dungeon crawler Hades won Game of the Year back in 2021 and remains one of the best games in its genre. Although a sequel was announced last year, it will probably take a few more years until Supergiant Games fans will be able to play the final version of Hades 2.

Meanwhile, those new to the franchise will soon be able to play the multi-awarded game for free, as Hades is coming to iPhone and iPad thanks to Netflix. If you’re subscribed to the streaming platform, you’ll have access to the original Hades game for free.

According to developer Supergiant Games, Hades will hit iOS sometime in 2024. The studio also confirmed that the game “should run great” on an iPhone or iPad powered by iOS 16 or later. It’s also important to mention that Hades for iOS will be available exclusively through Netflix for the foreseeable future.

Video Thumbnail


If you’re waiting for Hades to come on Android, you’ll be disappointed to hear that Supergiant Games has no plans for additional versions of the game at this time.

Along with Hades, Netflix announced a bunch of other high-profile mobile games that will join its ever-expanding library in the coming months. Many of these games are based on successful TV series like Shadow & Bone or The Dragon Prince.

Starting today, Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill, and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals are available exclusively for Netflix members on Android and iOS devices.

Video Thumbnail


Seven games are scheduled for release on Netflix Games in 2024, including Hades, Death’s Door, The Dragon Prince: Xadia (also coming to PC), Katana Zero, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Money Heist, and Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30).
