Gurman contradicts Kuo on the possibility to see a foldable iPad in 2024

Foldable iPad in 2024: real or not real... is it happening?

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg says that he hasn't heard anything about a foldable iPad in 2024. He instead says that OLED iPad Pros + specced-up versions of the entry-level iPad and the iPad mini will be the iPads to look forward to in 2024. He does agree on 2023 being a somewhat weak iPad year. He usually sources his information directly from contacts within Apple and the supply chain.





The additions in the iPad lineup will be the redesigned OLED iPad Pros in 2024 + entry level and Mini spec bumps. As I wrote before, 2023 will be a light year for the iPad (and Watch). Also not hearing anything about a foldable iPad in 2024. https://t.co/WsByewy7hmhttps://t.co/e33aCHuocB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 30, 2023



