Gurman: Samsung is leading the charge in smartphone AI, will likely beat Apple to a skinny phone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Just this past week, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S25 lineup, packed with futuristic AI capabilities that make the iPhone look like a relic of the past. These devices can accomplish a mind-blowing amount with just your voice and AI. Imagine giving your phone a series of commands and watching it execute them flawlessly. AI is woven into every nook and cranny of the S25, even powering unexpected features like instant video transcription and GIF creation.
As noted by Bloomberg's own Apple insider and analyst, Mark Gurman, much of the credit for this AI revolution goes to Google's Gemini platform — which fuels most of the S25's AI magic. However, Samsung deserves praise for partnering with Google instead of following Apple's slower, in-house approach. This strategic move ensures Samsung remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, a technological shift as significant as the rise of the internet. After experiencing Gemini on the Google Pixel and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's clear to me that Apple Intelligence is lagging several years behind.
However, Gurman also notes that while the Galaxy S25 series' AI is impressive, its hardware is less so. The Ultra model boasts slimmer bezels and rounder corners, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro line, but overall, the design remains largely unchanged — something that has been noted by almost every smartphone reviewer and tech publication so far. It isn't surprising to assert that this year, apart from slightly changing rounding the corners and flattening the edges on the Ultra, Samsung didn't do much to push the needle when it came to the S25 series' hardware.
The Galaxy S25 Series lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The real game-changer appears to be the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-thin model slated for release in the first half of the year. This is where Samsung is poised to deliver another blow to Apple, beating them to the punch with their highly anticipated skinny phone, rumored to be called the iPhone 17 Air.
The Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Unpacked. | Image credit — PhoneArena
You've seen the Galaxy S25 Edge's photos that came out of the Galaxy Unpacked event that took place on Wednesday. I was there to witness it and the sheer excitement from the crowd at the prospect of getting a glimpse of something new, something different, from the company that once took big design risks.
It's worth noting that Apple isn't completely out of the AI game. They've been gradually integrating AI features into their products, albeit at a slower pace. Siri, for example, has become more sophisticated over the years. However, Samsung's bold embrace of Gemini and its seamless integration throughout the Galaxy S25 lineup puts them in a different league altogether. If Apple doesn't step up its game, it risks being left behind in the AI and design race.
The crowd trying to get a look at Samsung's new devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. | Image credit — PhoneArena
