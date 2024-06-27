Grab this free 4K Z Fold 6-inspired wallpaper collection!
No one truly knows what the future of tech holds. We don't know if it's in foldable phones, we don't know if it's in rollable phones. We have no idea if next-gen AR glasses won't entirely dispense with our phones in a few years. Or, maybe it'll be AI that will so radically transform our mobile computers that we'd no longer recognize them.
Whatever the case may be, we have one forward-looking technology that is actually here right now, and it's consistently getting improved and refined. And that's foldable phones.
Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!
Samsung pioneered mainstream foldables with the Galaxy Fold several years back, but that initial product, despite all the breakthrough innovation, left a lot to be desired. It wasn't entirely market-ready, so to speak. Fast-forward to 2024, and we're about to see Samsung unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 6 – a way more refined and perfected device.
I don't know on which path lies the future of tech, but I do know that foldable phones, with their enhanced capacity for media and productivity are already here and paving the way forward as we speak.
This is why we decided to dedicate our latest AI-powered 4K wallpaper collection to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the other new-gen foldables about to hit the market and push the envelope of what a phone is and can do.
Our new 4K wallpaper collection takes inspiration from the characteristic V shape of foldable devices – showcasing their signature feature of being able to unfold in order to reveal an even larger display. That V shape, as well as the hinge in the center, which I'm sure is nothing short of an engineering marvel, are at the core of both foldable phones and our newest wallpaper collection. Of course, as always, we tried to make the collection not too literal, but focused on abstract, eye-pleasing shapes and color schemes.
We trust these wallpapers will keep your handset's display looking fresh, no matter if it's a foldable one or not. Enjoy!
