Grab this free 4K Galaxy S24 Ultra-inspired wallpaper collection!

Do you know who the most boring person is? The one who uses the same wallpaper for years on end!





Fortunately, we, tech enthusiasts, do not suffer from this grave affliction, although one can safely say we simply tend to be pestered by a different sort of demon. For example, the fact we can't seem to stick with the same wallpaper for the full duration of a week! But who might fault us? Let's be honest: after a while, even the coolest image starts to feel old.







Check this out: the entire Galaxy S24 line is finally here, and it comes with a set of brand new wallpapers that look simple yet fresh and pleasant. Sometimes, that's all you need to establish a comfy digital atmosphere on your phone's homescreen. The S24 Ultra 's wallpapers are sharper, being inspired by crystals and facets, while the wallpapers in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus reveal softer shapes, more appropriate for their rounder silhouettes.







No matter if you plan to get yourself a Galaxy S24 Ultra or not, we figured we can put our trusty AI artist to work and see if we can come up with a collection of 4K wallpapers that is inspired by the stunning S24 Ultra and S24. That way, we would all be able to enjoy their new wallpaper styles on just about any phone brand!





Well, the results are here and might we say – they're quite easy to look at! Every bit as detailed, too, thanks to the full 4K resolution. Sounds good? Let's cut straight to the action:







Check out the gallery for a preview: