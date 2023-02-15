Grab an iPad mini with 20% off right now!

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple Deals
Are you looking for a tablet that's both powerful and compact? Look no further—behold the iPad mini! This thing can do it all, and now, for a limited time, you can get one for an incredible $100 off its original price thanks to the campaign Best Buy is currently running (it's also the latest model).

iPad mini 6

8.3-inch Liquid Retina display | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP rear camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB‑C | Up to 10 hours of battery life
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


The iPad mini is a great device for anyone looking for a smaller and more portable tablet. With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad mini is perfect for reading, browsing the web, or watching movies on the go. And with a weight of just 10.4 ounces, this small gem is easy to carry with you wherever you go.

But don't let its small size fool you—the iPad mini is also incredibly powerful. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPad mini can handle even the most demanding tasks, such as editing photos or playing graphics-intensive games. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, the iPad mini can keep up with you all day long. You can choose between 64 and 256GB of storage, and the stereo speakers on this device are just amazing!

With the iPad mini, you can stay connected wherever you are. With support for Wi-Fi 6 and optional cellular connectivity, plus features like FaceTime, iMessage, and Siri, which allow you to easily stay in touch with friends and family, manage your schedule, and control your smart home devices. Speaking about schedules, the iPad mini supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and it also comes in some really cool colors (including Pink, Purple, and Starlight).

So why wait? Get the iPad mini today and take advantage of this amazing $100 discount. Whether you're looking for a device for work, play, or both, the iPad mini is the perfect choice. Of course, you can check out our Best Tablets pick for some additional options. Also, if you want a deep dive, check out our iPad mini review.

