Grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB from Amazon and save $180 in the process

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely an amazing phone. It packs a lot of firepower thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, which was specifically made for Samsung Galaxy phones — as the name suggests. However, since it's basically Samsung's latest flagship phone, the S23 comes with a price tag of $800. And let's be honest, there are people who won't spend $800 on a new phone.

If you also don't want to spend $800 on a new smartphone but still want a top-tier phone from Samsung's S series, then we have good news for you. Amazon is currently offering the unlocked 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a sweet 26% discount. This means you can save $180 if you get a Galaxy S22 through this deal.

However, keep in mind that only the Bora Purple color option of the Galaxy S22 128GB is discounted by 26% at the moment. But if the color is a problem for you, you can just buy a nice case for your brand-new Galaxy S22, and no one will ever know the true color of your device. As for where you can find great cases for your Galaxy S22, you can check out our best Galaxy S22 cases article and get one from there.

The Galaxy S22 packs 8GB of RAM and is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which also offers a lot of power. The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, both of which take excellent photos. The display of the device is 6.1 inches, goes up to 120Hz refresh rate, and offers amazing picture quality.

