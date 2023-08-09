Grab a Galaxy S23 for $100 off its usual price from Amazon
We have great news for those on the hunt for a smaller smartphone with amazing top-tier performance. The 128GB version of Samsung's regular Galaxy S23 is currently on sale at a sweet 13% discount, which translates into $100 off the Galaxy S23's price. In case you think that 128GB won't be enough, Amazon is also letting you save on the 256GB model. However, only the Cream and Lavender color options of the Galaxy S23 256GB are currently off their price and are available at a lower $65 discount.
Although smaller than its siblings, the regular Galaxy S23 packs an enormous amount of firepower as its bigger brothers, the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone has 8GB of RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently Qualcomm's best silicon for mobile devices. So, it's safe to say you will be able to run heavy games and apps on your Galaxy S23 without any issues.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S23 comes with a 3900mAh power cell on deck, which will let you watch videos for more than 8 hours non-stop or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours straight before the need to charge. In addition to that, the phone comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The wired charging fills the tank to 50% in 30 minutes.
Additionally, the Galaxy S23 packs a 50MP main shooter, which can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps, and a 12 MP selfie snapper, which can shoot in up to 4K at 60fps. In other words, your selfies and videos will look phenomenal.
