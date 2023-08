Grab a Galaxy S23 for $100 off its usual price from Amazon

Galaxy S23

Although smaller than its siblings, the regularpacks an enormous amount of firepower as its bigger brothers, the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra . The phone has 8GB of RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently Qualcomm's best silicon for mobile devices. So, it's safe to say you will be able to run heavy games and apps on yourwithout any issues.Additionally, thepacks a 50MP main shooter, which can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps, and a 12 MP selfie snapper, which can shoot in up to 4K at 60fps. In other words, your selfies and videos will look phenomenal.In terms of battery life, thecomes with a 3900mAh power cell on deck, which will let you watch videos for more than 8 hours non-stop or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours straight before the need to charge. In addition to that, the phone comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The wired charging fills the tank to 50% in 30 minutes.