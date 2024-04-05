Got a Pixel phone? Google advises how to shoot the perfect photos of the April 8 total solar eclipse

Pixel 8



When it comes to focusing, snapping shots of the sun can be tricky for any camera. Here's the tip: try tapping where different elements meet in the frame, like where the sky meets the sun's edge, to get the best focus. Once you've got it, just tap and hold the screen to lock the focus. And if tapping ain't doing the trick, you can always go manual by adjusting the slider in Pro Controls.



Recommended Stories Here are a couple of tips to keep your phone steady while taking photos. If you've got a Pixel Watch, for example, you can use the Google Camera app on your watch to control your phone from afar. Alternatively, if you prefer a hands-on approach, try this:



Tap the photo settings button on the bottom left of your phone screen in the Camera app

Set a timer for 3 or 10 seconds

The shutter will automatically snap after the countdown.



Also, practice a gentle thumb press in advance – the on-screen Shutter button doesn’t need much pressure to take a shot.



Even though Pixel phones are great for astrophotography, Michael Specht suggests not using this feature during the total eclipse. Why? Well, sometimes it takes up to 4 minutes for the exposure, and guess what? Totality lasts around or less than 4 minutes, depending on where you are. You wouldn't want to miss out on the entire eclipse just for one photo, right?



Now, let's talk about experimenting, which often leads to the best shots. Try out different photo compositions – for instance, instead of sticking the eclipse dead center in your pic, play around with the camera app's grid tool. Use the "rule of thirds" in photography to compose your shot. To get started:



Turn on the grid in your Pixel camera app

Tap the Settings button down in the bottom left corner

Position the eclipse where the lines intersect on the grid







Last but not least, Google suggests packing a charger and maybe even an extra battery pack. Don't forget eye protection, too, so you can safely check out and snap pics of the sun before totality hits. Oh, and here is a friendly reminder: never look directly at the sun, especially during the longer stages of the partial eclipse. So, if you are lucky enough to be in the path of the solar eclipse, enjoy the celestial show.