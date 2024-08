Google's next 4K set top box TV Streamer could be more expensive than we thought

Upcoming Google TV Streamer | Image credit — 9to5Google

The new Google TV streamer with its remote | Images credit — 9to5Google





It is important to note that this is just a leak, and the final product may differ from what is described here. However, it gives us a good idea of what to expect from Google's new Chromecast device. We definitely hope to see that announced next week or sometime this year.

Google has been working on a new Chromecast device that would run on Google TV. The device was originally expected to launch last year, but it has been delayed several times. The new Chromecast is expected to be more powerful than the current model, and it will support 4K HDR video. It is also expected to come with a new remote control.The current Chromecast with Google TV is a popular streaming device that offers a wide range of features and is a great option for users who are looking for an affordable and easy-to-use streaming device. In addition to the Google TV Streamer 4K, Google is also expected to announce a number of other new products at its Made by Google event next week. These products could include the Pixel 9 series smartphones, the Pixel Watch 3 , and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google is also expected to announce a number of new software features for its Google TV platform.