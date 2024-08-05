Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google's next 4K set top box TV Streamer could be more expensive than we thought
Upcoming Google TV Streamer | Image credit — 9to5Google

Google is reportedly gearing up to replace the Chromecast with Google TV with a new set-top box. The latest leak reveals the hardware's full name, price, color, and possible launch date. It is said to be called the Google TV Streamer 4K, and it is rumored to be priced at €119.99 in Europe, which is significantly more expensive than the Chromecast with Google TV. In the US, the price is expected to be over $100. The set-top box will reportedly only be available in Porcelain.

The leak also suggests that the Google TV Streamer 4K will be announced no later than August 13, possibly during the Made by Google event. However, some believe it could be announced as early as tomorrow.

The new Google TV streamer with its remote | Images credit — 9to5Google

Google has been working on a new Chromecast device that would run on Google TV. The device was originally expected to launch last year, but it has been delayed several times. The new Chromecast is expected to be more powerful than the current model, and it will support 4K HDR video. It is also expected to come with a new remote control.

The current Chromecast with Google TV is a popular streaming device that offers a wide range of features and is a great option for users who are looking for an affordable and easy-to-use streaming device. In addition to the Google TV Streamer 4K, Google is also expected to announce a number of other new products at its Made by Google event next week. These products could include the Pixel 9 series smartphones, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google is also expected to announce a number of new software features for its Google TV platform.

It is important to note that this is just a leak, and the final product may differ from what is described here. However, it gives us a good idea of what to expect from Google's new Chromecast device. We definitely hope to see that announced next week or sometime this year.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

