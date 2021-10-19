Google’s new Pixel Stand wireless charger brings much higher speeds for the same price

Google’s new Pixel Stand wireless charger brings much higher speeds for the same price1
Looks often make the first impression, and the new design of the Pixel Stand still manages to make a good one, despite its heftier size. While it is thicker and larger than the previous generation, it manages to keep the minimalist and sleek look. The bigger form factor also helps in housing the newly added fan that’s there to keep the charger cool.
The charger weighs in at 383.6 grams and uses 39% recycled materials in its build. Thankfully, Google was nice enough to include a 30W USB-C power adapter and a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, so you don’t have to worry about paying extra for those.
The Pixel Stand 2 keeps the price of its predecessor at $79, which given everything that you get in return, seems fair. Unfortunately, you can’t pre-order the new Stand as of yet as it is “Coming Soon.” Make sure you keep an eye on it if you intend on getting one for your Pixel phone.