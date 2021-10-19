Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Accessories Google

Google’s new Pixel Stand wireless charger brings much higher speeds for the same price

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Google’s new Pixel Stand wireless charger brings much higher speeds for the same price
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now out, and Google has released a slew of new accessories to go along with them. One of these accessories is the significantly upgraded second generation of the Pixel Stand wireless charger.

Looks often make the first impression, and the new design of the Pixel Stand still manages to make a good one, despite its heftier size. While it is thicker and larger than the previous generation, it manages to keep the minimalist and sleek look. The bigger form factor also helps in housing the newly added fan that’s there to keep the charger cool.

Why does it need cooling, you ask? Well, the new Pixel Stand has jumped tremendously in charging speeds in comparison to its predecessor, now capable of 21W fast wireless charging for the Pixel 6 and 23W for the Pixel 6 Pro. The Stand can also go up to 15W with other Qi-enabled devices, which is still quite a bit more than the first generation.

The charger weighs in at 383.6 grams and uses 39% recycled materials in its build. Thankfully, Google was nice enough to include a 30W USB-C power adapter and a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, so you don’t have to worry about paying extra for those.

Probably as equally cool as the new charging speeds, is the custom UI that it triggers when you place your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Through that UI you can control all kinds of smart home devices like a thermostat, your Nest cameras, or your lighting.

The Pixel Stand 2 keeps the price of its predecessor at $79, which given everything that you get in return, seems fair. Unfortunately, you can’t pre-order the new Stand as of yet as it is “Coming Soon.” Make sure you keep an eye on it if you intend on getting one for your Pixel phone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Amazon outdoes itself with unbeatable new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon outdoes itself with unbeatable new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G deals
Analyst sees supply chain issue leading to lower than expected iPhone holiday sales
by Alan Friedman,  0
Analyst sees supply chain issue leading to lower than expected iPhone holiday sales
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors: trendy and fresh to match Material You
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors: trendy and fresh to match Material You
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera: specs and features
by Rado Minkov,  1
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera: specs and features
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  4
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless