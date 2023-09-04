Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries

Wireless service Google
@cosminvasile
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google quietly raised the price of Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscription in three of its biggest markets. The new prices are now displayed on the Google Store page, but existing customers will see the change in fall 2023. On the other hand, new customers in at least three markets will have to pay the new prices for both Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus services.

That means that starting today, a new customers will have to pay $8 per month or $80 per year for a Nest Aware subscription. Previously, the same service was available for $6 per month or $60 per year. Also, the Nest Aware Plus subscription price has changed from $12/month or $120/year to $15/month or $150/year.

Existing customers in the United States, UK and Australia will be affected by the price changes this fall. Nest Aware subscribers living in other countries are expected to be notified 30 days prior to the price increase via email, so if you didn’t get any emails yet, you won’t be paying more for the service yet.

More importantly, Google says that “price changes are not applicable to you if you have canceled your subscription, or if you receive Nest Aware through one of our partners, like ADT.” This can be verified by following Google’s step-by-step guide from its support page.

There’s no real reason behind the price hike, but if you want an answer, here is what Google says: “subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”

We can’t say we’re surprised though considering that just about every streaming service increased subscription price this year (some even twice). If you have ongoing subscriptions for many services, it’s probably time to reevaluate their usefulness and get rid of those that you don’t actually use that often or can live without.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless