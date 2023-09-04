Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google quietly raised the price of Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscription in three of its biggest markets. The new prices are now displayed on the Google Store page, but existing customers will see the change in fall 2023. On the other hand, new customers in at least three markets will have to pay the new prices for both Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus services.
Existing customers in the United States, UK and Australia will be affected by the price changes this fall. Nest Aware subscribers living in other countries are expected to be notified 30 days prior to the price increase via email, so if you didn’t get any emails yet, you won’t be paying more for the service yet.
There’s no real reason behind the price hike, but if you want an answer, here is what Google says: “subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”
We can’t say we’re surprised though considering that just about every streaming service increased subscription price this year (some even twice). If you have ongoing subscriptions for many services, it’s probably time to reevaluate their usefulness and get rid of those that you don’t actually use that often or can live without.
That means that starting today, a new customers will have to pay $8 per month or $80 per year for a Nest Aware subscription. Previously, the same service was available for $6 per month or $60 per year. Also, the Nest Aware Plus subscription price has changed from $12/month or $120/year to $15/month or $150/year.
Existing customers in the United States, UK and Australia will be affected by the price changes this fall. Nest Aware subscribers living in other countries are expected to be notified 30 days prior to the price increase via email, so if you didn’t get any emails yet, you won’t be paying more for the service yet.
More importantly, Google says that “price changes are not applicable to you if you have canceled your subscription, or if you receive Nest Aware through one of our partners, like ADT.” This can be verified by following Google’s step-by-step guide from its support page.
There’s no real reason behind the price hike, but if you want an answer, here is what Google says: “subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”
We can’t say we’re surprised though considering that just about every streaming service increased subscription price this year (some even twice). If you have ongoing subscriptions for many services, it’s probably time to reevaluate their usefulness and get rid of those that you don’t actually use that often or can live without.
Things that are NOT allowed: