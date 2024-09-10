Google's latest camera app update brings improvements to Wear OS devices
Google is expanding its Pixel Camera 9.5 app to more Wear OS smartwatches beyond the Pixel Watch 3. This move promises a more seamless and convenient photography experience for users.
A standout feature of this update is the introduction of a persistent notification icon on the Pixel Watch 3 when the camera app is open on the paired phone. Tapping this icon grants quick access to the camera controls on the watch itself. However, this functionality is contingent on having Pixel Camera 9.5 installed on both the watch and the phone. The phone-side update is currently being progressively rolled out to ensure compatibility with older devices.
Another noteworthy improvement lies in the revamped viewfinder. It now sports a dedicated photo and video mode switcher positioned on the left side. Users can effortlessly transition between these modes with either a simple swipe or press. Furthermore, a double-tap gesture enables quick switching between the front and rear cameras. These intuitive controls simplify navigation and eliminate the need to delve into cumbersome menus.
Pixel Camera 9.5 for Wear OS | Images credit — 9to5Google
Although the official documentation states that the latest Pixel Camera app is exclusively tailored for Wear OS 3 and newer devices linked to Pixel phones, Google's rollout strategy hints at wider compatibility. The company appears to be actively working on extending these improvements to a broader range of smartwatches, potentially including models from other manufacturers.
Beyond these prominent features, the update also addresses other minor issues and optimizations. For instance, users might notice improved responsiveness and overall stability within the app. Additionally, the update lays the groundwork for potential future functionalities by introducing new code and resources.
While the current rollout primarily targets Pixel Watch 3 users, hopefully other Wear OS smartwatch owners can anticipate similar improvements in the near future. It's good to see Google bringing app improvements to older versions of the Pixel Watch.
