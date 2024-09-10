Google's latest camera app update brings improvements to Wear OS devices

Pixel Camera 9.5 for Wear OS | Images credit — 9to5Google









While the current rollout primarily targets Pixel Watch 3 users, hopefully other Wear OS smartwatch owners can anticipate similar improvements in the near future. It's good to see Google bringing app improvements to older versions of the Pixel Watch.

Although the official documentation states that the latest Pixel Camera app is exclusively tailored for Wear OS 3 and newer devices linked to Pixel phones, Google's rollout strategy hints at wider compatibility. The company appears to be actively working on extending these improvements to a broader range of smartwatches, potentially including models from other manufacturers.Beyond these prominent features, the update also addresses other minor issues and optimizations. For instance, users might notice improved responsiveness and overall stability within the app. Additionally, the update lays the groundwork for potential future functionalities by introducing new code and resources.