Google's Gemini AI just got a whole lot smarter and this changes everything

Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini to consider your past chats to craft its responses. Easily pick up where you left off or have it summarize a previous topic. You can view, edit, or delete any chats you’ve had with Gemini, and see when it’s used. Try it in Gemini… pic.twitter.com/oTY12Jl0GF

However, giving AI the ability to remember your input indefinitely can open up some privacy concerns. To address that, Google states that they have included options to review, delete, and manage your chat history. With this option, you'll have control over how long your conversations are stored and can even turn off the feature completely. Additionally, Gemini may indicate from time to time when it is using information from past conversations, so you'd be aware of how it's working.This new capability is currently available in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers through the Google One AI Premium Plan on the Gemini web and mobile app. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks, with more languages and Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers gaining access.