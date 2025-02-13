Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google's Gemini AI just got a whole lot smarter and this changes everything

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Image of a smartphone with Gemini held up by a hand
Gemini Advanced users are getting a helpful new feature: the ability to remember past conversations. This update means Gemini can use information from earlier chats to give better answers and complete tasks more effectively. No more repeating yourself or searching through old threads, as Gemini can now pick up where you left off.

This type of functionality has been a long time coming in AI. I remember when early language models were essentially blank slates with each new interaction. They had no context beyond the current prompt, making it difficult to have complex or extended dialogues.

However, over time, researchers developed methods to give AI a sort of short-term memory, allowing it to remember information within a single conversation. This was a big step forward, but it still had limitations. Once the conversation ended, the AI's memory was wiped clean. The latest feature that functions as a type of long-term memory, like the one being rolled out for Gemini Advanced, is a significant advance.

With it, Gemini can now access and process information from past interactions. This has many potential applications. For example, if you're using Gemini for a long project, you won't have to re-explain your goals or previous steps each time. Gemini can simply refer back to earlier parts of the conversation. This could be particularly useful for tasks like coding, writing, or research.


However, giving AI the ability to remember your input indefinitely can open up some privacy concerns. To address that, Google states that they have included options to review, delete, and manage your chat history. With this option, you'll have control over how long your conversations are stored and can even turn off the feature completely. Additionally, Gemini may indicate from time to time when it is using information from past conversations, so you'd be aware of how it's working.

Recommended Stories
This new capability is currently available in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers through the Google One AI Premium Plan on the Gemini web and mobile app. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks, with more languages and Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers gaining access.

I am personally excited about this development and how much time can potentially be saved. Instead of repeating instructions or providing background information, users can now hopefully rely on Gemini's memory to maintain context.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

Verizon's Total Wireless announces new affordable device protection plan
Verizon's Total Wireless announces new affordable device protection plan
Google Maps is doing this to your reviews. Should you be concerned?
Google Maps is doing this to your reviews. Should you be concerned?
If this is the actual iPhone 17 design, Pixel will be done for
If this is the actual iPhone 17 design, Pixel will be done for
One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Oneplus Open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
Oneplus Open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless