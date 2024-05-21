Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Google's Circle to Search may be getting some new features soon

By
0comments
Google's Circle to Search may be getting some new features soon
Google's new Circle to Search tool, a more convenient way to search directly from your smartphone screen, has been making waves since its launch earlier this year. Now, it seems the tech giant has even more exciting plans for this feature, with potential new additions on the horizon.

In collaboration with leaker AssembleDebug, Android Authority recently revealed findings from an APK teardown, suggesting three new features could be in the works for Circle to Search. While these predictions are based on work-in-progress code and may not reach public release, they offer a promising glimpse into the future possibilities of this powerful tool.

One of the most interesting potential additions is the ability to save selected portions of your screen to the cloud. This feature would allow users to store screenshots in the "saved" tab of their Google app, accessible via google.com/interests/saved. These images would be saved in an "uploaded images" collection by default, allowing for easy access and organization. However, sharing individual screenshots might not be possible initially, with the option limited to sharing a link to the entire collection.

Additionally, Circle to Search could gain "listen" and "select all" buttons, likely derived from existing Google Lens features. The "listen" button would enable Google's text-to-speech engine to read highlighted text, offering a valuable accessibility feature. Meanwhile, the "select all" button could allow users to highlight and copy all text in the camera viewfinder or an image, proving handy for quickly copying large amounts of text.

These potential new features come on the heels of Google's confirmation that Circle to Search will soon assist with homework and other educational tasks. The company also revealed that the tool is currently available on 100 million devices, with plans to double that number by the end of the year, further solidifying Circle to Search's position as a must-have Android feature.

While these new features remain unconfirmed, they paint a picture of an increasingly useful and powerful tool that could reshape the way users interact with information on their smartphones. As Google continues to refine and expand Circle to Search, it's clear that this feature has the potential to become an indispensable part of the mobile experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless