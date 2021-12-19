Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Wireless service Google

Google and Disney kiss and make up, YouTube TV members still getting a discount

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google and Disney kiss and make up, YouTube TV members still getting a discount
A few days after Google announced that its YouTube TV service lost all Disney-owned channels, the search giant is back with another statement that confirms it has reached an agreement with Disney to return their content to YouTube TV.

Obviously, that means that the YouTube TV price will return to $65 for all subscribers. Google also announced that it has started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as recordings that were previously stored in the Library.

Additionally, YouTube TV will start broadcasting the local ABC stations over the course of the day, so if you don’t see them available in your channel list, be patient.

Now, the big surprise is that Google will still honor a one-time $15 credit for all YouTube TV subscribers affected by issue. Even those who have not yet received the $15 discount will receive the one-time credit on their next bill.

As we promised a $15 discount while the Disney content remained off platform, we will still honor a one-time credit for all impacted members. For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed.

The announcement was published on YouTube’s blog today, December 19, so throughout the remainder of the day, access to Disney’s channels should be restored.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple is reportedly working on 15-inch iPad to challenge Amazon's Echo Show 15
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple is reportedly working on 15-inch iPad to challenge Amazon's Echo Show 15
Accessories for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 series appear on U.K. retailer's website
by Alan Friedman,  0
Accessories for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 series appear on U.K. retailer's website
Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera may be able to take macro shots
by Anam Hamid,  11
Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera may be able to take macro shots
Renders visualize the rumored Burnham Green Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note
by Anam Hamid,  0
Renders visualize the rumored Burnham Green Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note
Bug cutting off iPhone Bluetooth connectivity in cars could lead to serious accidents
by Alan Friedman,  4
Bug cutting off iPhone Bluetooth connectivity in cars could lead to serious accidents
At home COVID test uses your Android or iPhone handset, a special app, and the Detect kit
by Alan Friedman,  3
At home COVID test uses your Android or iPhone handset, a special app, and the Detect kit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless