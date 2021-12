Google and Disney kiss and make up, YouTube TV members still getting a discount

Library





The announcement was published on YouTube’s blog today, December 19, so throughout the remainder of the day, access to Disney’s channels should be restored.

A few days after Google announced that its YouTube TV service lost all Disney-owned channels, the search giant is back with another statement that confirms it has reached an agreement with Disney to return their content to YouTube TV.Obviously, that means that the YouTube TV price will return to $65 for all subscribers. Google also announced that it has started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as recordings that were previously stored in theAdditionally, YouTube TV will start broadcasting the local ABC stations over the course of the day, so if you don’t see them available in your channel list, be patient.Now, the big surprise is that Google will still honor a one-time $15 credit for all YouTube TV subscribers affected by issue. Even those who have not yet received the $15 discount will receive the one-time credit on their next bill.