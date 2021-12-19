Google and Disney kiss and make up, YouTube TV members still getting a discount

Google and Disney kiss and make up, YouTube TV members still getting a discount0
Obviously, that means that the YouTube TV price will return to $65 for all subscribers. Google also announced that it has started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as recordings that were previously stored in the Library.
Now, the big surprise is that Google will still honor a one-time $15 credit for all YouTube TV subscribers affected by issue. Even those who have not yet received the $15 discount will receive the one-time credit on their next bill.
As we promised a $15 discount while the Disney content remained off platform, we will still honor a one-time credit for all impacted members. For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed.
The announcement was published on YouTube’s blog today, December 19, so throughout the remainder of the day, access to Disney’s channels should be restored.