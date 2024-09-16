Google working on "Backup and restore" feature for Health Connect data with Android 15
Google is working on plenty of tweaks with Android 15 to ensure the best experience with the OS. Now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered a new Health Connect feature that Google is working on with Android 15, that will give you more control over your Health Connect data.
Hints about the new feature were discovered in the app code, which means Google is currently working on it. The new option in question will allow you to finally back up and restore your Health Connect data.
The exported Health Connect data is encrypted with a password, which will make it harder for any unauthorized person to open it. It's not clear yet whether you'll need a Google account password or the device's PIN/password.
Android's Health Connect basically stores your health data from smartwatches and other fitness and wellness apps and devices in one place.
I think it's really important to be able to backup and restore such data, as with tech, anything can happen. I hope to see this feature available publicly soon.
The feature is unsurprisingly called "Backup and Restore", and it's a part of Android 15's Health Connect module. This is not the Health Connect app that you can download from the Google Play Store, so this feature may remain exclusive to phones that can get Android 15.
Since Android 14, Health Connect is part of the Android system. You can access it by going to Settings, and then "Security & Privacy", and then in "Privacy", you'll find it under "Health Connect". On phones with older Android versions, including Android 13, Health Connect is an app you can download from the Google Play Store.
The new "Backup and restore" feature suggests you will be able to choose to back up your Health Connect data daily, weekly, or monthly. You will also be able to choose your preferred cloud storage provider for the backup. It doesn't seem thus far that you will be getting an option to save the data locally on the device. Or at least, you can't restore from a local file, as the code suggests if you try to do so, you'll be getting an error message that requests you get a file from cloud storage.
There are also other hints about the feature in the latest beta version of Google Play Services. We don't know yet when this feature will become publicly available.
