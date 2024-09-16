Google working on "Backup and restore" feature for Health Connect data with Android 15

Android 15

Since Android 14 , Health Connect is part of the Android system. You can access it by going to Settings, and then "Security & Privacy", and then in "Privacy", you'll find it under "Health Connect". On phones with older Android versions, including Android 13 , Health Connect is an app you can download from the Google Play Store.





The new "Backup and restore" feature suggests you will be able to choose to back up your Health Connect data daily, weekly, or monthly. You will also be able to choose your preferred cloud storage provider for the backup. It doesn't seem thus far that you will be getting an option to save the data locally on the device. Or at least, you can't restore from a local file, as the code suggests if you try to do so, you'll be getting an error message that requests you get a file from cloud storage.



