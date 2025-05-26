Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature

New feature aims to keep your media going, even while driving.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Copy of google i/o slide with audio-only android auto
Google is getting ready to let video apps on Android Auto switch to just audio when you start driving. Right now, if you have video apps on cars with Android built-in, they only work when you're parked. This new thing means you could keep listening to stuff like podcasts or sports even after you start moving. It's all about keeping you entertained without the distractions when you need to focus on the road.

Think about it: you're catching up on a video podcast while waiting in the school pickup line. The moment the kids are in, and you put the car in drive, the video stops. But with this new audio mode, the conversation keeps going. Or imagine listening to a live sports game; you might enjoy seeing the plays when you're stopped, but once you're driving, just hearing the commentary is enough to stay in the loop.

Android Auto switches from video to audio-only depending on whether is in "Drive" or "Park". | Images credit — Google

This is starting as a test for cars that have Android 14 and up with Android Automotive. The people who make the apps will need to add this feature themselves. Google showed how it would work, like if you're watching a game while waiting for food, you can keep hearing it when you drive off. They're calling it a seamless transition from watching to just listening.

What's interesting is that Google also said they're going to bring video apps to Android Auto soon. That's the thing that puts your phone screen on your car's display. It makes sense that this audio-only feature could come to those video apps too. If you can watch videos when you're parked using Android Auto, having the option to switch to audio when you drive would be super handy.

Video Thumbnail


This move by Google feels like a smart way to bridge the gap between entertainment and safety. They know you might want to engage with video content in your car, but they also know that watching videos while driving isn't safe. By offering an audio-only alternative, they're giving you the best of both worlds.

Google also announced similar features for Android Auto, such as the one for Spotify users to be able to initiate a "Jam", which lets multiple people in the car contribute to a shared playlist. That's another way tech is making car rides more enjoyable.

It looks like Google is really trying to make apps in cars better. We still have to wait for this to fully roll out and for video apps to arrive on Android Auto. But it seems like Google is working hard to give us more ways to use our apps in the car, which is pretty neat. It's all about making those drives a little less dull and a little more connected, in a safe way, of course.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
The Google Pixel and TSMC partnership could last longer than we thought
The Google Pixel and TSMC partnership could last longer than we thought
First details about one of Samsung's upcoming mid-tier phones drop one year earlier
First details about one of Samsung's upcoming mid-tier phones drop one year earlier
Even a successful manager of a T-Mobile TPR store has no job security
Even a successful manager of a T-Mobile TPR store has no job security
Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount
Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount
Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless