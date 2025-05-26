Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
New feature aims to keep your media going, even while driving.
Google is getting ready to let video apps on Android Auto switch to just audio when you start driving. Right now, if you have video apps on cars with Android built-in, they only work when you're parked. This new thing means you could keep listening to stuff like podcasts or sports even after you start moving. It's all about keeping you entertained without the distractions when you need to focus on the road.
This move by Google feels like a smart way to bridge the gap between entertainment and safety. They know you might want to engage with video content in your car, but they also know that watching videos while driving isn't safe. By offering an audio-only alternative, they're giving you the best of both worlds.
Google also announced similar features for Android Auto, such as the one for Spotify users to be able to initiate a "Jam", which lets multiple people in the car contribute to a shared playlist. That's another way tech is making car rides more enjoyable.
It looks like Google is really trying to make apps in cars better. We still have to wait for this to fully roll out and for video apps to arrive on Android Auto. But it seems like Google is working hard to give us more ways to use our apps in the car, which is pretty neat. It's all about making those drives a little less dull and a little more connected, in a safe way, of course.
Think about it: you're catching up on a video podcast while waiting in the school pickup line. The moment the kids are in, and you put the car in drive, the video stops. But with this new audio mode, the conversation keeps going. Or imagine listening to a live sports game; you might enjoy seeing the plays when you're stopped, but once you're driving, just hearing the commentary is enough to stay in the loop.
Android Auto switches from video to audio-only depending on whether is in "Drive" or "Park". | Images credit — Google
This is starting as a test for cars that have Android 14 and up with Android Automotive. The people who make the apps will need to add this feature themselves. Google showed how it would work, like if you're watching a game while waiting for food, you can keep hearing it when you drive off. They're calling it a seamless transition from watching to just listening.
What's interesting is that Google also said they're going to bring video apps to Android Auto soon. That's the thing that puts your phone screen on your car's display. It makes sense that this audio-only feature could come to those video apps too. If you can watch videos when you're parked using Android Auto, having the option to switch to audio when you drive would be super handy.
