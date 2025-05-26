Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature

Android Auto switches from video to audio-only depending on whether is in "Drive" or "Park". | Images credit — Google













This move by Google feels like a smart way to bridge the gap between entertainment and safety. They know you might want to engage with video content in your car, but they also know that watching videos while driving isn't safe. By offering an audio-only alternative, they're giving you the best of both worlds.



Google also announced similar features for Android Auto, such as the one for



