Google Wallet could soon let you add all your cards at once

Digital wallets have become so convenient that over half of the US population is using one. Google Wallet is a popular choice, and it looks like the tech giant is cooking up a new feature that could make things even easier for its users.

Adding multiple cards at the same time


Google Wallet has been steadily growing to support all kinds of passes and cards – everything from loyalty programs and event tickets to IDs. Actually, recently, the tech giant has been expanding its capabilities even more, adding features like an “Everything else” option for importing various text-based cards.

However, if you have been meaning to transfer your physical wallet contents to Google Wallet but have been putting off the task of manually adding all your cards and passes to Wallet, there is good news. In the latest Wallet build (24.35.672648184), Google is reportedly working on a feature that lets users add cards in bulk.

While the feature isn’t live yet, hints in the code suggest Wallet will soon be able to scan your phone's photos for cards and passes. For those worried about privacy, this feature looks like it will be opt-in, meaning you will have to give explicit permission for it to search your images.

Infographic displaying the usage of Digital Wallets in the US.
Over 50% of Americans now prefer digital wallets to traditional ones.


Not every test tech companies run ends up seeing the light of day, but I think this feature has a solid shot at becoming a reality. If it does roll out, it could save a ton of time and make it super easy to get everything you need into Google Wallet. Just think about it: if you are new to Wallet, you’d want to quickly and effortlessly add all your cards and passes, right? This feature would definitely make that process way faster.

In other Google Wallet news, Californians can now store their driver's licenses or state IDs digitally, which is a pretty big deal for those looking to lighten their physical wallet. On top of that, Google has expanded its support for more banks and credit unions across the US, now offering compatibility with over 200 financial institutions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

