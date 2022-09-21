Check out the official Google video showing off the "the Pixel Collection"

Google's march toward the release of a Pixel ecosystem takes a giant leap forward on October 6th at 10 am EDT. At that time, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pre-orders for the new handsets will start the day of the event. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google is also expected to finally show the world the Pixel Watch.





Other parts of the ecosystem include the Pixel Buds and the Pixel Tablet; the latter won't see the light of day until next year and there could be a premium "Pro" version of the tablet. Once all of the Pixel devices (Pixel phone, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch) are released, Google will take on Apple (iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch) and Samsung (Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tabs, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Watch).

Pixel 6 phones offer useful features including Assistant's "Hold for me," Magic Eraser, and Live Translation













Since the Pixel Tablet won't be introduced until next year, Google released a video today focused on the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Buds, and the Pixel Watch which it calls the "Google Pixel Collection." The video starts by showing off the more mature design of both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The camera bar on the back still tells you that you're looking at a Pixel although the choice of materials makes it look more premium than the camera bar on the Pixel 6 line.





Next up is the rounded design of the Pixel Watch followed by the Pixel Buds Pro. For those who love what the Pixel brand stands for, having an expanded ecosystem is a dream come true. Among the innovative features that are actually useful is the aptly named Hold for Me. The latter has Google Assistant monitoring your call for you while you sit on hold. Assistant will signal you when someone returns to the call. This allows you to get some things done while you're on hold.





With Live Translation, your Pixel acts like an interpreter taking the words that you are saying and translating them for the person you're talking to. Your phone will then translate the response into English so that you can hear it. The Magic Eraser uses AI to remove unwanted people and items from your photos. And with Camouflage, items in the background that stand out like a sore thumb change colors to blend in with the background.





Check out the Google Pixel Collection in the video that Google released on Wednesday. Google calls it "A world of help, built around you" which goes back to those special Pixel features that Google develops to make users' lives easier. Personally, after speaking with quite a few Pixel owners (yours truly included), this is the reason most give for wanting a Pixel.







Sure, the cameras on the Pixel 6 line are amazing, but if the digital assistant on your phone can handle some of your tasks and handle some of the tedious things that you hate to do (like wait on hold), well, then, your phone is worth much more to you than the price you paid for it. If it can help you when you're traveling to a foreign country by seamlessly translating during a conversation, how much is that worth to you? Sure, the cameras on the Pixel 6 line are amazing, but if the digital assistant on your phone can handle some of your tasks and handle some of the tedious things that you hate to do (like wait on hold), well, then, your phone is worth much more to you than the price you paid for it. If it can help you when you're traveling to a foreign country by seamlessly translating during a conversation, how much is that worth to you?

Will Google introduce the Pixel NotePad and/or the Pixel Ultra?







Things didn't get off to a good start for the Pixel 6 series with numerous bugs, delayed updates, connectivity problems, and complaints about the optical under-display fingerprint sensor. But Google just might be able to close out the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's first year on a positive note. Android 13 has improved the fingerprint scanner and the Android 13 QPR1 Beta helps improve the battery life.





More exciting, Google appears ready to implement a secure version of Face Unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro. Using the code name "Traffic Light," the plan is to use the Sony IMX633 image sensor used on the front-facing camera to create a depth map of the user's face with just one lens. This will allow the Pixel 6 Pro to offer a secure facial-recognition system.





What will the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro bring? And what about the Pixel Watch? Will we see the rumored Pixel Fold/NotePad? What about the Pixel Ultra? October 6th will be here soon enough and we will get the answers to all of these questions.

