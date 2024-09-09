30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Google under EU scrutiny for Android Auto restrictions, shows signs of progress

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Android Auto screen with the apps on display.
EU officials have had their scrutinizing eye facing big tech companies for quite a while now. No big tech company is managing to escape criticism and investigations from EU regulators, and EU officials are working hard to limit anti-competitive practices by big tech giants.

Android Auto, a popular app for connecting your Android phone to your car, has been quite the restrictive app for years, although now it's seen some substantial updates and changes. For the years of restrictions though, Google is facing some regulatory pressure.

Reportedly, Google's restrictions with Android Auto app templates may be breaching EU competition laws and have raised concerns. The case stems from courts in Italy, where the app JuicePass (an EV charging app) was reportedly blocked on Android Auto as it didn't fit into Google's app templates.

Apparently, JuicePass didn't work in existing Android Auto templates when it first tried to launch on the app. In 2021, Google was fined over the denial of JuicePass largely because Google was seemingly favoring its own navigation apps, Maps and Waze.

EU Court Advocate General Laila Medina said this week that this action may be in breach of competition rules enforced in the European Union. It's not clear though if this scrutiny takes into account that Google has loosened these restrictions over time.

Prior to the fine in 2021, Google had opened doors to new types of Android Auto apps, including navigation ones. Technically, this would have allowed JuicePass to launch on the platform, but so far, it's still not available on it. Google also cited security concerns as a reason the app was not able to be launched on Android Auto.

Google stated that since the case started, it's worked to add the template needed, and notes that many similar apps are already available globally on Android Auto. The Mountain View take giant also stated that they will be awaiting the final decision of the Court.

Recommended Stories
Google seems to be taking steps in the right direction by loosening restrictions on Android Auto and allowing more apps on the platform. While the past issues with JuicePass are concerning, it looks like Google has made efforts to fix the situation, and it's important to acknowledge that progress.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 10 takes one step forward and two back in health tracking
Apple Watch Series 10 takes one step forward and two back in health tracking
Telegram will now allow people to report illegal content in private chats
Telegram will now allow people to report illegal content in private chats
Amazon knocks the Pixel 8 down to its best price for yet another time
Amazon knocks the Pixel 8 down to its best price for yet another time
One AirPods 4 model reported to come with a charging case speaker
One AirPods 4 model reported to come with a charging case speaker
Huawei has already received over 2.8 million reservations for Mate XT tri-fold
Huawei has already received over 2.8 million reservations for Mate XT tri-fold
Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day
Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless