Google no longer allows users to purchase TV shows from Google TV

Google's upcoming Chromecast Voice Remote | Image credits: 9to5google





The main difference between the current model and the upcoming one is the new remote. The schematics of a new Chromecast Voice Remote was revealed by an older Android TV 14 Beta, so unless Google has already changed its design, we already know it will feature a pill-shaped design with a D-Pad at the top.Unlike the typical Chromecast remote, this one has the volume button on the front part, not on the right edge. The report also mentions a new star (magic) button that can be customized to execute certain actions.