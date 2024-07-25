Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google no longer allows users to purchase TV shows from Google TV

It’s the end of an era for Google TV, as Google has just announced that users can no longer purchase TV episodes and seasons through the service. Starting in July, those who want to continue to purchase TV shows can do so via YouTube (depending on country availability).

Google announced a lot of changes this week, including a complete revamp of the Play Store. As far as Google TV goes, the change won’t affect access to previously purchased TV shows or the ability to continue to purchase or rent movies.

To summarize it all, TV episodes and episodes can no longer be purchased from Google TV on Google TV devices, Android TV devices, and the Google TV mobile app going forward.

According to Google, those who bought movies and TV shows (including active rentals and entire TV seasons, regardless of where the purchase was made) on Google TV devices, Android TV devices, the Google TV mobile app for Android and iOS, and YouTube will still be able to access all their content after the changes.

In related news, 9to5google recently reported that a 4K Chromecast with Google TV is already in the works. This will be a sequel to 2020’s Chromecast with Google TV 4K and it will reportedly cost $49.99.

Google's upcoming Chromecast Voice Remote | Image credits: 9to5google

The main difference between the current model and the upcoming one is the new remote. The schematics of a new Chromecast Voice Remote was revealed by an older Android TV 14 Beta, so unless Google has already changed its design, we already know it will feature a pill-shaped design with a D-Pad at the top.

Unlike the typical Chromecast remote, this one has the volume button on the front part, not on the right edge. The report also mentions a new star (magic) button that can be customized to execute certain actions.
