Google TV once again expands its built-in free channel offerings

Image credit — Google

Recommended Stories

These new channels join a lineup of over 800 free channels available on Google TV, which are sourced from a variety of content partners including Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. However, Google's own channels, listed under "Google TV" in the Live tab, do not require the installation of any third-party apps to watch.Google's increasing focus on free ad-supported channels indicates a potential revenue stream for the tech giant. The recent announcement of a new Google TV network specifically for advertisers on these channels suggests that Google sees value in this growing market. This could lead to even more free channels being added in the future, offering viewers a greater variety of content choices.The expansion of Google TV's free channel lineup is a positive move for users who are looking for more entertainment options without having to pay for additional subscriptions. With a diverse selection of channels to choose from, there will hopefully be something available for everyone to be entertained by on Google TV.