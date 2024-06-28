Google TV once again expands its built-in free channel offerings
Image credit — Google
Google TV has silently expanded its free channel offerings on its Live tab, adding 10 new channels to its growing collection. This move brings the total number of free channels on Google TV to over 130, up from the original 77.
The new channels added in June 2024 cover a wide range of interests, including:
- FilmRise Western: For fans of classic Western films.
- ION Plus: A general entertainment channel with a variety of programming.
- Johnny Carson TV: Featuring classic episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora: A Spanish-language news channel.
- Property & Reno: For those interested in home improvement and renovation.
- Real Disaster Channel: Documentaries and shows about natural disasters and other real-life events.
- Supermarket Sweep: A classic game show where contestants race through a grocery store to win cash and prizes.
- The FBI Files: A documentary series about real FBI cases.
- World’s Wildest Police Videos: A reality show featuring footage of police chases, arrests, and other law enforcement activities.
- Yahoo Finance: A business news channel.
These new channels join a lineup of over 800 free channels available on Google TV, which are sourced from a variety of content partners including Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. However, Google's own channels, listed under "Google TV" in the Live tab, do not require the installation of any third-party apps to watch.
Google's increasing focus on free ad-supported channels indicates a potential revenue stream for the tech giant. The recent announcement of a new Google TV network specifically for advertisers on these channels suggests that Google sees value in this growing market. This could lead to even more free channels being added in the future, offering viewers a greater variety of content choices.
