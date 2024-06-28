Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google TV once again expands its built-in free channel offerings

By
0comments
Google TV once again expands its built-in free channel offerings
Image credit — Google

Google TV has silently expanded its free channel offerings on its Live tab, adding 10 new channels to its growing collection. This move brings the total number of free channels on Google TV to over 130, up from the original 77.

The new channels added in June 2024 cover a wide range of interests, including:

  • FilmRise Western: For fans of classic Western films.
  • ION Plus: A general entertainment channel with a variety of programming.
  • Johnny Carson TV: Featuring classic episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
  • Noticias Telemundo Ahora: A Spanish-language news channel.
  • Property & Reno: For those interested in home improvement and renovation.
  • Real Disaster Channel: Documentaries and shows about natural disasters and other real-life events.
  • Supermarket Sweep: A classic game show where contestants race through a grocery store to win cash and prizes.
  • The FBI Files: A documentary series about real FBI cases.
  • World’s Wildest Police Videos: A reality show featuring footage of police chases, arrests, and other law enforcement activities.
  • Yahoo Finance: A business news channel.

These new channels join a lineup of over 800 free channels available on Google TV, which are sourced from a variety of content partners including Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. However, Google's own channels, listed under "Google TV" in the Live tab, do not require the installation of any third-party apps to watch.

Google's increasing focus on free ad-supported channels indicates a potential revenue stream for the tech giant. The recent announcement of a new Google TV network specifically for advertisers on these channels suggests that Google sees value in this growing market. This could lead to even more free channels being added in the future, offering viewers a greater variety of content choices.

Recommended Stories
The expansion of Google TV's free channel lineup is a positive move for users who are looking for more entertainment options without having to pay for additional subscriptions. With a diverse selection of channels to choose from, there will hopefully be something available for everyone to be entertained by on Google TV.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless