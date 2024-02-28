Up Next:
Google TV gets design tweak that makes your favorite apps more accessible
Google TV is once again getting a design tweak. Following the addition of new landing pages last year aimed at simplifying navigation, the "For you" screen is now tackling the "Your apps" row, introducing several updates to make navigation easier and your overall viewing experience more enjoyable.
Now, you'll have yet another way to access these channels, without having to click away from the "For you" section. A new shortcut to free channels will now be added to the "Your apps" row for your convenience.
Circular and modern app iconsThe app icons on your Google TV are sporting a brand new look, with the old squares and rectangles gone and circular app icons replacing them. This change aims to give your home screen a more modern feel while also making it easier to locate your favorite applications.
Faster access to free TV channelsThe update also adds a new shortcut that gives you direct access to free TV channels on Google TV. The platform added over 800 new fully-integrated free channels last year that included hit TV shows, game shows, music channels, various entertainment shows, and more — all without needing to download additional apps or pay for a subscription.
Now, you'll have yet another way to access these channels, without having to click away from the "For you" section. A new shortcut to free channels will now be added to the "Your apps" row for your convenience.
Fit more apps at a glanceNow that the app icons will be circular, they will take up less space. This opened the door for Google TV to expand the number of app icons visible in the "Your apps" row. You can now quickly jump into more of your most-used apps without unnecessary scrolling.
Customize your app experienceYou have always been able to rearrange the order of your apps, however, the process wasn't exactly very user-friendly. Now, Google TV will feature "reorder" and "add app" buttons at the end of the "Your apps" row. This will allow you to take control of your app layout by moving your favorites to the front and seamlessly discovering and installing new apps to enhance your entertainment setup.
These updates are rolling out over the next few months, so keep an eye on your Google TV screen for the transformation. With a sleeker design, easier access to content, and more user control, Google TV is continuously getting better at putting your entertainment experience first.
Things that are NOT allowed: