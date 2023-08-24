Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google TV expands its offering with 25+ new free channels

After adding over 800 new free channels to its offering back in April, Google TV announced over 25 new channels are joining the roster. In addition, Google TV will be getting full integration from NFL Sunday Ticket in the United States.

With today’s changes, Google TV users will have access to over 100 free built-in (FAST) channels that include hit TV shows, game shows, music channels, various entertainment shows and more. More importantly, these can be watched without additional app download, sign-in, fees, or subscriptions required.

Starting today, all Google TV and Android TV OS devices in the United States will be able to access 25+ free new channels from Google TV via the Live tab. Here is the full list of channels added this week: Anger Management, Antiques Roadshow, Are We There Yet, Baywatch, BBC Earth, BBC Food, BBC Home & Garden, BritBox Mysteries, Classic Doctor Who, Demand Africa, Easy Listening, Game Show Central, Historias de Amor, Impossible, KokoWA, Lo Mejor de Telemundo, Motortrend, Murder She Wrote, Newsmax, PBS Antiques RoadShow, Remember the 80s, Shades of Black, Smooth Jazz, The Price is Right - The Barker Years, This Old House, Top Gear, and Universal Crime.

As far as the NFL Sunday Ticket premium sports package is concerned, Google TV announced that starting this football season, this will be fully integrated into its platform in the US.

The changes will make it easier to access live games, see top highlights and get recommendations for top games of the week, which will be accessible directly from the Google TV’s homescreen. Additionally, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to access content in the channel guide on their Live tab as part of their membership.

Last but not least, Google TV announced that for a limited time, those interested can get up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV when they purchase an eligible TCL TV with Google TV. The promotion will run through September 23 and requires a Google account in order to be redeemed.

Here are the qualifying products that will get you a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket: TCL Google TV SKUs 65Q650G, 75Q650G, 85Q650G, 65Q670G.

For an even bigger $200 discount, you’ll have to purchase one of these smart TVs: TCL Google TV SKUs 65Q750G, 75Q750G, 85Q750G, 65QM850G, 75QM850G, 85QM850G, 98R754, 98QM850G, 98S550G.

