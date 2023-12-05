Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

Google TV releases Advent Calendar to get you into the holiday spirit

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google TV releases Advent Calendar to get you into the holiday spirit
If you’re using a Chromecast with Google TV device, you’ll be happy to know that Google is now offering an advent calendar of content recommendations to get you into the holiday spirit.

Spotted by Android Authority, the advent calendar offers a movie or Christmas special recommendation each day until Christmas. Normally, you’re not allowed to see the entire list of advent calendar recommendations, but for some reason some users have access to it.

Much of the content on the list is coming from Disney Plus, but Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix have some of their movies among the advent calendar’s recommendations too, alongside many rentals.

That being said, here are some of the advent calendar recommendations offered this week:

  • The Shepherd (December 1)
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (December 2)
  • Little Women (December 3)
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 4)

One thing that’s missing from the list is the first Die Hard movie, which only makes sense if Google doesn’t believe it's truly a Christmas movie. That’s not ok, Google!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless