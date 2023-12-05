Google TV releases Advent Calendar to get you into the holiday spirit
If you’re using a Chromecast with Google TV device, you’ll be happy to know that Google is now offering an advent calendar of content recommendations to get you into the holiday spirit.
Spotted by Android Authority, the advent calendar offers a movie or Christmas special recommendation each day until Christmas. Normally, you’re not allowed to see the entire list of advent calendar recommendations, but for some reason some users have access to it.
That being said, here are some of the advent calendar recommendations offered this week:
One thing that’s missing from the list is the first Die Hard movie, which only makes sense if Google doesn’t believe it's truly a Christmas movie. That’s not ok, Google!
Spotted by Android Authority, the advent calendar offers a movie or Christmas special recommendation each day until Christmas. Normally, you’re not allowed to see the entire list of advent calendar recommendations, but for some reason some users have access to it.
Much of the content on the list is coming from Disney Plus, but Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix have some of their movies among the advent calendar’s recommendations too, alongside many rentals.
That being said, here are some of the advent calendar recommendations offered this week:
- The Shepherd (December 1)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (December 2)
- Little Women (December 3)
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 4)
One thing that’s missing from the list is the first Die Hard movie, which only makes sense if Google doesn’t believe it's truly a Christmas movie. That’s not ok, Google!
Things that are NOT allowed: