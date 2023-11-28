Walmart launches another cheap Google TV streaming stick
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart has quietly launched yet another Onn Google TV streaming stick during the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale events. This is the second device of this kind released by the US retailer and the cheapest one.
The new Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Device is now available for purchase at Walmart for just $15. It’s a cheaper version of the Onn Google TV 4K streaming stick that Walmart launched earlier this year.
The main difference between the 4K and FHD versions is the fact that the latter connects directly into the TV, whereas the former is a small dongle that connects to an HDMI cable.
According to the webstore page, the new Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming device has 1.5GB RAM and features Google Assistant support. Here are some of the highlights of the streaming stick:
As expected, the Onn-branded Google TV streaming stick doesn’t feature Dolby Vision, something that Google’s Chromecast does offer to its users. Currently, the Onn Google TV FHD streaming stick is only available online, but it might become largely available in-store in the coming weeks.
The new Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Device is now available for purchase at Walmart for just $15. It’s a cheaper version of the Onn Google TV 4K streaming stick that Walmart launched earlier this year.
As noted by 9to5google, the streaming stick comes with the Google TV reference remote that features a similar layout, so you’ll get shortcuts for Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, and YouTube, among other things.
The main difference between the 4K and FHD versions is the fact that the latter connects directly into the TV, whereas the former is a small dongle that connects to an HDMI cable.
According to the webstore page, the new Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming device has 1.5GB RAM and features Google Assistant support. Here are some of the highlights of the streaming stick:
- Full HD resolution
- Easily cast your photos, videos, and music with Chromecast built-in
- Ask Google to control your TV with your voice
- Easy to setup
- Connector type: HDMI, Micro USB
- Wireless technologies: MIMO WiFi
- Audio features: Stereo; Mono
- RAM memory: 1.5GB
- What's in the Box? 1 Streaming Device, 1 Quick Start Guide, 1 Remote Control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 HDMI Cable, 1 Power Adapter
As expected, the Onn-branded Google TV streaming stick doesn’t feature Dolby Vision, something that Google’s Chromecast does offer to its users. Currently, the Onn Google TV FHD streaming stick is only available online, but it might become largely available in-store in the coming weeks.
Things that are NOT allowed: