Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Act fast: Google to delete your Maps Timeline (Location History) soon - save it now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Google Maps with New York's map opened on a table.
Users have been getting emails from Google about Google Maps Timeline data older than three months deletion unless they choose otherwise. Some people are given a deadline to make their decision: some are seeing November 19, while others are seeing a December 1 deadline. A link to retain your location history is present in the email, but it seems like this option is deleting Timeline data for some people anyway...

In December 2023, Google announced a big change to its Timeline location history feature in Google Maps. The change is that Google Maps will start saving your location history on-device, after years of storing it on the cloud. The deadline for this change is now approaching.

Android Authority has noticed some users are receiving an email notifying them that the changes will take place from November 19. Previously, it was reported that December 1 would be the deadline for this change, but it seems different users are getting different dates.

If you don't take action before your deadline, Google will reportedly try to export the last 90 days of Timeline data to the first signed-in device you use after the deadline has passed. Data older than 90 days will be deleted. Also, the new location history will be saved to your current device after that deadline has passed.


In the email, you have a link that lets you choose to keep Timeline data until you decide to delete it or auto-delete it data after three months. However, some people are saying they chose the first option but their Timeline data has been deleted anyway, which seems to be an outrageous bug.

Export your Timeline data using Google Takeout


To make sure you keep what you want, it's recommended you export your Timeline data using Google Takeout if you want to keep a backup of your location history.

If you want to do that, go to takeout.google.com, untick everything other than "Location History (Timeline)". Then choose Next step and "Create export".

Recommended Stories
It seems like Google is in the process of rolling out a button to export your timeline data from individual devices, which should be accessible via Settings, then Location, then Location Services, then Timeline. But this button is only for that specific device, not your entire Timeline history.

The new approach to location history will make it so Timeline access on the web doesn't exist, and Timeline will be unique to each device.

I personally think that if you need to save your Timeline history, you better act now and create your export as mentioned above. The confusion about the deadline for this change seems rather strange, so better be safe than sorry, in my opinion.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless