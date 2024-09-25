Google takes you on a time-travel adventure with new features in Maps and Earth

Historical imagery, expanded coverage and enhanced quality





San Francisco then and now: a snapshot from 1938 versus 2022. | Image credit – Google



In some places, the imagery goes back as far as 80 years. Major cities like London, Paris, and Berlin are part of the mix, with snapshots dating back to the 1930s. The feature works on both the web and mobile versions of Google Earth.



Google is also beefing up Street View with a major update, adding new imagery to nearly 80 countries, some of which are getting covered for the first time. Places like Bosnia, Namibia, Liechtenstein, and Paraguay are joining the list. On top of that, countries like Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda and many more are seeing expanded coverage as part of the update.



It is 2024, so of course, Google is not leaving AI out of the mix. Along with adding more places to explore, Google is using AI to make satellite images in Earth and Maps even clearer. With its new AI model, Cloud Score Plus, Google is cleaning up satellite images by getting rid of things like clouds, mist, and haze, making the views much sharper and more detailed.









As a regular Google Maps user who loves exploring the world from home with Street View when travel isn’t an option, I think this update is really exciting. The chance to roam the streets of previously uncharted countries is fantastic, and the historical imagery adds an intriguing twist. Who knows? You might stumble upon some new knowledge along the way, and that’s always a win. As a regular Google Maps user who loves exploring the world from home with Street View when travel isn’t an option, I think this update is really exciting. The chance to roam the streets of previously uncharted countries is fantastic, and the historical imagery adds an intriguing twist. Who knows? You might stumble upon some new knowledge along the way, and that’s always a win.