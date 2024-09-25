Google takes you on a time-travel adventure with new features in Maps and Earth
Google Maps serves billions of users worldwide, and to keep them happy, Google regularly rolls out updates. Recently, it introduced redesigned pins, new colors, and a sleeker bottom bar. But let’s be honest, looks aren’t everything. The real value comes from content, and this next update focuses on just that – making the app even better for diving into both the world’s past and present.
Google is rolling out some exciting updates to Earth and Maps that are set to make exploring the world even cooler. You will soon be able to dive into historical imagery on Google Earth, get a lot more Street View coverage, and see sharper satellite pics thanks to AI.
In some places, the imagery goes back as far as 80 years. Major cities like London, Paris, and Berlin are part of the mix, with snapshots dating back to the 1930s. The feature works on both the web and mobile versions of Google Earth.
Google is also beefing up Street View with a major update, adding new imagery to nearly 80 countries, some of which are getting covered for the first time. Places like Bosnia, Namibia, Liechtenstein, and Paraguay are joining the list. On top of that, countries like Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda and many more are seeing expanded coverage as part of the update.
As a regular Google Maps user who loves exploring the world from home with Street View when travel isn’t an option, I think this update is really exciting. The chance to roam the streets of previously uncharted countries is fantastic, and the historical imagery adds an intriguing twist. Who knows? You might stumble upon some new knowledge along the way, and that’s always a win.
Historical imagery, expanded coverage and enhanced quality
One of the standout features in this update is the addition of historical imagery to Google Earth. This lets users virtually travel back in time to see how landscapes have changed over the years, offering a visual story of how human activity and climate change have shaped the world.
San Francisco then and now: a snapshot from 1938 versus 2022. | Image credit – Google
It is 2024, so of course, Google is not leaving AI out of the mix. Along with adding more places to explore, Google is using AI to make satellite images in Earth and Maps even clearer. With its new AI model, Cloud Score Plus, Google is cleaning up satellite images by getting rid of things like clouds, mist, and haze, making the views much sharper and more detailed.
Starting this week, you will see a brighter, more vivid globe, thanks to Google’s new cloud-removal tech. | Image credit – Google
